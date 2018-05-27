Sport Hurling

Sunday 27 May 2018

Hurling Championship match tracker: Tipp v Cork, Clare v Waterford, Galway v Kilkenny

Noel McGrath, left, and Séamus Callanan of Tipperary arrive
Tipperary take on Cork (2pm), Clare face Waterford (3.30pm) and All Ireland champions Galway do battle with Brian Cody's Kilkenny (4pm).

 

Online Editors

