The curtain will come down on the hurling summer this Sunday (unless we have another replay!) and picking the best XV from arguably the greatest championship the small ball game has ever seen will be tough.

Hurling All Star predictions: Galway and Limerick dominate XV and Joe Canning is a nice price to retain Hurler of the Year crown

One speculative bet worth examining is Paddy Power's decision to price Joe Canning at 13/2 to be Hurler of the Year (price subject to change). He won it last year but has been better, and more driven, in this campaign and a strong display in the final (should Galway win) will put him in pole position.

As for predicting the All Star lineup, Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy looks set for the goalkeeper berth unless Nickie Quaid or James Skehill produce something miraculous this Sunday.

I've gone for Daithí Burke at 3 after another incredible season at the heart of the Galway defence and the two corner-back positions are filled by the Limerick duo of Richie English and Sean Finn.

Padraig Mannion is a shoo-in in the half backline and I think he'll be joined by teammate Gearoid McInerney and Limerick skipper Declan Hannon. The likes of Adrian Tuohy, Diarmuid Byrnes and Mark Coleman can feel a little aggrieved.

There are three outstanding candidates for the two spots in midfield. Darragh Fitzgibbon, David Burke and Cian Lynch. I think the young Rebel may miss out if the other pair produce on Sunday, but will most likely have the consolation of a Young Hurler of the Year Award and an All-Ireland under-21 title.

It's very tough to pick the All Star forward division. Canning, John Conlon and Aaron Gillane look pretty strong in terms of inclusion.

You have the likes of Seamus Harnedy, Peter Dugan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan, Johnny Glynn, Patrick Horgan and Graeme Mulcahy vying for the remaining three positions.

Harnedy, Duggan and Mannion could get the nod but a lot will depend on what happens at GAA HQ on Sunday.

Prediction for Hurling Team of the Year:

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Richie English (Limerick)

3. Dáithí Burke (Galway)

4. Sean Finn (Limerick)

5. Padraig Mannion (Galway)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Galway)

7. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

8. David Burke (Galway)

9. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

10. Peter Duggan (Clare)

11. Joe Canning (Galway)

12. Seamus Harnedy (Cork)

13. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

14. John Conlon (Clare)

15. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Online Editors