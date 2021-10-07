Hurling All-Star nominations revealed: Limerick giants look set to break record

Limerick dominate this year’s PwC All-Star hurling nominations with a full complement of 15 players shortlisted from the All-Ireland champions as they eye a record haul following another trophy-laden season.

John Kiely’s side landed their third consecutive Munster crown before securing back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles for the first time in the county’s history and they look set to dominate once again having equalled the record haul of nine awards last season.

That feat was also achieved by the hurlers of Kilkenny (1983, 2000 and 2008) as well as the footballers of Kerry (1981) and Dublin (1977, 2020), but it could finally be topped by the all-conquering green giants before focus turns to a hat-trick of Liam McCarthy wins next year.

Captain Declan Hannon and 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty lead the Treaty XV with defender Barry Nash, midfielders Will O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan, as well as forwards Séamus Flanagan and Peter Casey hoping to land a first All-Star.

Their dominance is further illustrated by a clean sweep of nominations for Hurler of the Year with team-mates Cian Lynch, Seán Finn and Kyle Hayes contesting the overall award with their peers set to decide the winner.

Lynch, the 2018 Hurler of the Year, is the red-hot favourite to become a double winner after a mesmerising season, with the 25-year-old set to join illustrious company alongside Brian Whelahan, DJ Carey and Brian Corcoran – while Kilkenny Henry Shefflin is out on his own with three to his name.

As well as vying for his first All-Star, Kilkenny attacker Eoin Cody will be eying a second consecutive Young Hurler of the Year award after a blistering season where the young Cat will battle it out with Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy.

Read More

Cork skipper Patrick Horgan leads a nine-strong cohort from the beaten All-Ireland finalists while Waterford counterpart Conor Prunty will bid to win his first award as he heads seven nominations for the Déise alongside 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson.

There is no Galway representation for the first time since 2013 after a dismal season, but Paddy Purcell could make history as just the second All-Star from Laois having been rewarded for another stellar season with the O’Moore men.

Tony Kelly, the 2013 Hurler of the Year, is nominated at midfield alongside Clare colleague Cathal Malone, but positions are flexible within the team selection.

The full county breakdown of nominations is Limerick (15), Cork (nine), Waterford (seven), Kilkenny (five), three each for Clare and Tipperary and one apiece for Dublin, Laois and Wexford, with the official award ceremony taking place on December 10.

PWC ALL-STARS HURLING NOMINATIONS 2021

Goalkeepers – Patrick Collins (Cork), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders – Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick), Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork), Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford), Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (both Kilkenny), Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (both Tipperary), Rory Hayes (Clare).

Midfielders – Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (both Limerick), Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (both Clare), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Paddy Purcell (Laois).

Forwards – Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Séamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick), Séamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork), Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford), Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (both Kilkenny), Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Lee Chin (Wexford).

PWC GAA/GPA HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES – Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PWC GAA/GPA YOUNG HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES – Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)