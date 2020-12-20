Hurlers are getting bigger and stronger, but it’s still all about what you do with that power

Limerick's latest All-Ireland triumph, and the uncompromising manner of its execution, brings to mind the impressions of an American sportswriter first exposed to hurling in the 1930s. The match he witnessed pitted Limerick of the Mackey era against New York in Yankee Stadium. "Hurling," he surmised, "is no game for a fellow with a dash of lavender in his make-up."

Were he still about on Sunday last it is unlikely that he would have changed his mind as Limerick powered their way to the top of the pyramid, shooting a 30-points total in an All-Ireland final.

Only two years before the game in Yankee Stadium, the renowned Gaelic games writer PD Mehigan expressed fears that hurling was changing for the worse. He wrote of a transition from the "rushing, impulsive, sweep-all-before-you game" of the 1880s to the "discipline, speed and science" he was witnessing at the time of writing. "Are we," he wrote, "catering for a diminutive race of men? Are the magnificent six-foot giants, wide shouldered and of unsurpassing power, being elbowed out in the recent revolution of the game?"

Presumably Carbery (the name Medigan wrote under) would have looked on Limerick last Sunday and been satisfied that his fears were misplaced. Certainly on this evidence hurling is not a place for diminutive men.

As a race we are getting bigger - an average of two inches in the last 60 years - so it follows that hurling will get bigger too. And for now at least, and for some time, size matters. It is not an exclusive club; there is still room for Richie Hogan to do marvellous things. But the players are getting stronger and the stronger players are getting more influential.

Gearóid Hegarty was man of the match, standing at 6'5", weighing just over 15 stone, lean as a greyhound. Players that size were once put at the edge of the square with a concise brief. Now they are expected to have an unlimited range and unprecedented versatility. The ground covered by an indefatigable Hegarty was phenomenal and the game's abiding motif. Seven points from play crowned a stunning personal performance, even if fouling reflex needs to be addressed. A close contender for man of the match was Kyle Hayes, another 6'5" beast marauding up and down the field. When there was someone in his way and no alternative route available he went through that player using sheer power.

When Limerick reached the All-Ireland final in 1980, only three of their team were over six feet tall. On Sunday last there were 11. And the six-feet club are also getting bigger. Two of those were 6'5", another 6'4", one 6'3" and four more 6'2". Tom Morrissey, scorer of five points from play and Limerick's other half-forward wing man, is a comparatively modest 6'1" but powerfully built and over 14 stone. In 1980, Limerick's two wing forwards were the Fitzmaurice brothers, Paudie (then 30) and Willie (31), both 5'11" in height, and each weighing around 12 stone.

Mossy Carroll was the only player of the Limerick back seven in 1980 to reach six feet. Joe McKenna was a giant at the time at 6'4" and weighing 14 stone. No other player tipped the scales at 14 stone and the right corner forward Ollie O'Connor weighed just ten stone and stood at 5'6". Six of Limerick's team last Sunday were heavier than McKenna's fighting weight in the 1980 final.

The Clare team that swept to an All-Ireland in 1995, ending an 81-year famine, pioneered 'power hurling' at the time, based on huge fitness and strength. Clare's biggest and most combative hurler was Ollie Baker, at 6'3" and weighing 14 stone. Five of their players were under 12 stone. Only Graeme Mulcahy from Limerick's team last Sunday was under that mark.

The Kilkenny team that ruled the championship 12 years ago was unrivalled in the air and frequently demolished teams with their power. The team that started the final against Waterford had two players standing at 6'4", but only two of their back seven were six feet or over. Galway had long been associated with skilful players who were too light and small. In 2017 when they finally ended a 29-year All-Ireland drought, only one of their outfield players was under six feet, David Burke, and even he was only one inch shy of that mark. They had big men in every position and the average height of their forwards was 6'2".

"The way the game has gone, it's not that you are ruled out automatically if you are a smaller fella, it's that you need to bring something pretty special to it," says Francis Forde, the former Galway forward and a coach when they won the All-Ireland in 2017. "Looking at Limerick in particular over the last couple of years, what they really have going for them, for me it's not just the size. For big guys their hurling is excellent, their footwork is phenomenal for big guys."

Hegarty's improvement on two years ago is one of the most noticeable aspects of Limerick now. The scoring zone is now a much wider area, with the weight of the ball under scrutiny for some time. "Go back 15-20 years and nobody hurled with a 33-inch hurl including us small lads," says Forde. "Guys 6'5" are using a 33-inch hurl and it's just a flick of the wrists and the ball goes 90 yards."

Limerick took 78 years to win two All-Irelands, and now have two in three years. Where Hegarty is now compared to 2018 shows how much the team is advancing. "If you remember a couple of years ago they would often take Gearóid off maybe after 50 minutes or whatever," says Forde, "he had his job done. But he is comfortably seeing out the 70 now in a hugely demanding role. He has raised the bar. He is pushing the boundary of what we expect from any player."

Mikey Kiely is the head of Limerick's strength and conditioning programme, having taken over from Joe O'Connor who filled that role in 2018. Power is only one part of the equation of course and it is how you harness it that matters. O'Connor talks of various contributory factors to Limerick's current physical prowess. "I don't think it is a deliberate selection of players," he says.

But he is wary of reading too much into Limerick's performance or jumping to conclusions. Last year, he says, Tipperary looked like they might go on and win a second. Nobody is talking much of them now. "Sure Galway were going to dominate after '17, Clare after '13," he says. Unlike those counties, though, Limerick have won a second title and unlike Tipp they have a favourable age profile. O'Connor also says that Waterford made "massive strides" in all aspects including their physical conditioning and will develop more in the next year.

"The worst thing teams would do now is try to emulate Limerick if they don't have the players Limerick have," says O'Connor. "A team I was watching towards the end of last year, a club team, left two pockets either side of the full-forward. This clearly couldn't work because the two forwards inside were slow. It didn't matter how good the ball in was, the backs would be out in front of them."

Pat Flanagan was strength and conditioning coach with Waterford hurlers under Michael Ryan and when Kerry footballers won All-Irelands in 2004 and '06. "It does not matter if you are 6'5" and 15 stone," he says. "It is a matter of how athletic you are. Can you avoid a tackle and break a tackle and then can you use the ball properly with great balance? That is the challenge.

"Rather than just strength and condition being an end in itself, the purpose of it is that the team performs. Limerick looked like they had more players in every line. So that comes down to application and effort; a bit like Dublin footballers. You have to do the work on the pitch. And impose yourself on the game, like Gearóid Hegarty; he was in every line."

Flanagan says that Waterford managed to match Limerick physically for much of the Munster final. The team is at an earlier stage of its journey, with only a third of the players around when Waterford played in the All-Ireland final three years ago.

"What has changed, even since my time with Waterford, is not only are they tall but they are physically big. Hurlers generally were thinner, lighter, less bulky than Gaelic footballers. The hurlers now look more like the physique of footballers. I'd be impressed with the athleticism more than the size, I think the athleticism is the key. So that you can use that physique to do whatever is needed on the pitch. But that takes work."

Hurling will keep looking for new ways. If the champions still tend to have the best hurlers they are now also the most formidable physically. No dash of lavender for Gearóid Hegarty and his ilk, but lots of dash nonetheless. They are the complete package.