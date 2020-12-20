| 5.4°C Dublin

Hurlers are getting bigger and stronger, but it’s still all about what you do with that power

Dermot Crowe

 

Gearóid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Gearóid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick's latest All-Ireland triumph, and the uncompromising manner of its execution, brings to mind the impressions of an American sportswriter first exposed to hurling in the 1930s. The match he witnessed pitted Limerick of the Mackey era against New York in Yankee Stadium. "Hurling," he surmised, "is no game for a fellow with a dash of lavender in his make-up."

Were he still about on Sunday last it is unlikely that he would have changed his mind as Limerick powered their way to the top of the pyramid, shooting a 30-points total in an All-Ireland final.

Only two years before the game in Yankee Stadium, the renowned Gaelic games writer PD Mehigan expressed fears that hurling was changing for the worse. He wrote of a transition from the "rushing, impulsive, sweep-all-before-you game" of the 1880s to the "discipline, speed and science" he was witnessing at the time of writing. "Are we," he wrote, "catering for a diminutive race of men? Are the magnificent six-foot giants, wide shouldered and of unsurpassing power, being elbowed out in the recent revolution of the game?"

