CIAN LYNCH is a major injury doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny with the Limerick star understood to have twisted his ankle in training last weekend.

Lynch only made his return from a serious hamstring injury when sprung from the bench in the second-half of their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway earlier this month and the two-time Hurler of the Year has been struck down again.

The 26-year-old is understood to have been wearing a protective boot following medical assessment in recent days after picking up the ankle knock in a Treaty training session on Sunday in what is a huge worry for Limerick boss John Kiely.

The Patrickswell attacker was in the running for a starting berth against the Cats before this latest setback and question marks over his availability now throw a huge spanner into preparations for Kiely and Co as they eye a famous All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

The possible absence of the three-time All-Star would be one less headache for Brian Cody as the legendary Kilkenny boss bids to take down the green machine and secure a staggering 12th All-Ireland crown at the helm.

Cody is believed to have a clean bill of health heading into the decider with veteran midfielder Conor Fogarty in the mix for inclusion once again having missed their All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Clare with a thumb injury.