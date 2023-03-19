| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hunger is a good sauce at hurling’s top table

The league may not be the best of fare, but it’s enough to whet our appetite for the championship

Galway&rsquo;s Ronan Glennon gets away from Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor of Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway&rsquo;s Ronan Glennon gets away from Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor of Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway’s Ronan Glennon gets away from Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor of Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway’s Ronan Glennon gets away from Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor of Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tommy Conlon

In fairness, you would have to commend Joanne Cantwell for refusing to sell the viewer a pig in a poke.

She was breaking the golden rule of television sport, whereby the presenter is obliged under pain of death to pretend there is no such thing as a bad match.

Most Watched

Privacy