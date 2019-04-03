Huge boost for the Banner as O'Donnell returns to training

The Clare hurlers have been handed a significant boost with the news that Shane O'Donnell has returned to the county hurling panel.

The éire óg clubman hasn't been part of the squad so far this year as he was studying in the USA after being awarded a scholarship to the renowned Harvard College in Massachusetts. And there had been fears he would miss all of the 2019 season as he pursued a PhD in microbiology.

However, O'Donnell turned out for his club at the weekend and scored two points, while it also emerged that he rejoined Clare training on Friday, a month out from their Munster opener against Waterford on May 12.

O'Donnell, who announced himself on the big stage with a brilliant hat-trick in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, was one of five Clare hurlers to be nominated for an All-Star in 2018 with John Conlon and Peter Dugganmaking the final selection.

Clare put down an indifferent league campaign, registering two wins and a draw from their five regular-season fixtures before their interest in the competition ended with heavy defeat to the Déise at the quarter-final stage with joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor now turning their attentions to their trip to Walsh Park next month.

Elsewhere, Wexford football could be about to lose two of its brightest talents with the news that Barry O'Connor of the St Martin's club and Crossabeg-Ballymurn's Ronan Devereux have moved a step closer to a move to the AFL.

O'Connor, who was part of the Wexford men's squad during the league, is set to trial with Sydney Swans in the coming weeks, while Devereux will be involved in a two-week combine that will also see Peadar Mogan (Donegal), Ross McQuillan (Armagh) and Luke Towey (Sligo) take part.

Irish Independent