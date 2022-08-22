The rawest of mornings in Boherlahan yesterday.

A glaring August sun beamed down, allowing Clonoulty/Rossmore, a GAA club and community frozen in grief, to reanimate for an hour or so and get back doing something that felt vaguely normal.

Two weeks after Dillon Quirke collapsed and died in their colours, they lined out as a team and travelled as a following again, to play Moycarkey/Borris in a Tipperary SHC game.

“The last two weeks have been very, very tough,” outlined club chairman, Andrew Fryday, an uncle of Dillon Quirke’s.

“Something unprecedented in our club, that we never, ever came across before,” he added.

Still a fortnight shy of a month’s mind, this wasn’t so much a step towards moving on as brief respite from their pain.

“How to deal with it, how to handle it . . . we didn’t know. One day at a time.

“We got the boys back in to training, in for a chat as soon as we could, because they needed a focus themselves.

“They were lost. We were all lost.”

“We’d just love to have Dillon with us again.

“But that’s not going to happen. So we have to reunite. To come together as a club and as a family,” added Fryday.

Hugs, tears, backslaps.

Clonoulty/Rossmore, minus the talisman they buried 12 days before, beat Moycarkey/Borris yesterday by 0-25 to 1-19.

As they drifted into a huddle in the middle of the pitch, you could sense the release granted by playing together again.

Around them, people who have been immersed in grief for the previous two weeks, busied themselves trawling results from elsewhere and the arithmetic of what it all meant.

“It’s just nice to have something to pull you away from that desperate misery and the hurt and the thoughts and the misery that you were feeling,” their chairman noted.

“Even if you got away to the field for an hour every evening, it just gave you that chance to think straight again.”

They have been besieged.

Messages, visitors, tributes.

On the day of the funeral, the Cork hurler Shane Kingston travelled to Clonoulty to give the Quirke family back Dillon’s jersey from his game for Tipperary against Cork back in May.

The two had marked each other and swapped jerseys after the match.

“Look, we’re never going to forget Dillon and the hurt and the pain will stay for a long, long time,” his uncle said. “But we all know we have to get on with living.”

All told, there are probably worse ways to handle grief than hurling through it.

Yesterday was a light rebuff to the contention that tragedy puts sport into perspective.

Death offered no perspective that made hurling less meaningful to the people of Clonoulty/Rossmore.

They adored Quirke for who he was as a person. But also, what he did as a hurler and what they hoped he would do in the future before it was coldly taken away.

There was nothing about the last two weeks that persuaded his team-mates that yesterday’s Tipperary SHC clash with Moycarkey/Borris wasn’t worth playing or as it went, winning.

Declan Ryan, the Tipperary legend, an uncle-in-law of Quirke, ran the line for Clonoulty/Rossmore. His son, Jack, hit 11 points.

“We have super people involved in running the club,” Fryday noted.

“We always have magnificent guys involved in the team who have huge experience.

“From Declan (Ryan) to John Devanne to Anthony Roche to Jason Forrestal – they help pull and knit the boys back and focus and get out of where we were, that frozen period of time that we were in.

“We’re just happy to get our focus back and get working at what we do well in Clonoulty, and that’s try and hurl at the top level.

“Even though Dillon is gone, we’ll try and get back there and stay.”

The upshot of the day was that Clonoulty/Rossmore will play in the knock-out stages of the championship but Kilruane MacDonagh’s, their opposition in Thurles two weeks ago when Quirke tragically lost his life, need something from the refixture.

Quietly, there had been hopes that that game wouldn’t have to be played but for obvious reasons now, it will be a heavy experience for all concerned when it does go ahead.

“It’s a tough game ahead,” noted club secretary Catríona O’Gorman yesterday.

“It really is. Tough for both sides. We’re just going to have to go and face it.”