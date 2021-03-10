| 7.8°C Dublin

How the 1990s are still casting a long shadow over Clare hurling

Colm Keys

No county seems to tear itself asunder at the seams quite like the Banner these days

Davy Fitzgerald with his father Pat, secretary of the Clare county board. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Last November, in the week leading up to their All-Ireland qualifier with Waterford, the Clare hurling captain Pat O’Connor revealed how their manager Brian Lohan had, early in the previous week as they prepared to play Wexford, ‘marked their card’ about the commentary that was likely to flow from his quite public falling out with Davy Fitzgerald

“It was just totally to do with them (Lohan and Fitzgerald), it was not our place to get in the middle of it,” said O’Connor paraphrasing what his manager had outlined as he viewed the potential of the week ahead.

Lohan and Fitzgerald fell out after a Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final in 2014 when they were managing UL and LIT respectively. A Tony Kelly-inspired LIT won the game but Lohan wasn’t happy with LIT’s warm-up at UL’s end of the pitch, among other things. A subsequent phone call, initiated by Fitzgerald, and attempts by a mutual friend failed to bring about a thaw. If anything it worsened and when Lohan called for an independent review of Clare hurling in 2015 Fitzgerald, who only two years earlier had led the county to a fourth All-Ireland, took it personally.

