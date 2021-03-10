How the 1990s are still casting a long shadow over Clare hurling

Last November, in the week leading up to their All-Ireland qualifier with Waterford, the Clare hurling captain Pat O’Connor revealed how their manager Brian Lohan had, early in the previous week as they prepared to play Wexford, ‘marked their card’ about the commentary that was likely to flow from his quite public falling out with Davy Fitzgerald

“It was just totally to do with them (Lohan and Fitzgerald), it was not our place to get in the middle of it,” said O’Connor paraphrasing what his manager had outlined as he viewed the potential of the week ahead.

Lohan and Fitzgerald fell out after a Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final in 2014 when they were managing UL and LIT respectively. A Tony Kelly-inspired LIT won the game but Lohan wasn’t happy with LIT’s warm-up at UL’s end of the pitch, among other things. A subsequent phone call, initiated by Fitzgerald, and attempts by a mutual friend failed to bring about a thaw. If anything it worsened and when Lohan called for an independent review of Clare hurling in 2015 Fitzgerald, who only two years earlier had led the county to a fourth All-Ireland, took it personally.

“I got the impression they were determined to undermine me,” he would later write of some of his 1990s dressing-room colleagues in his second autobiography ‘At All Costs’.

It’s been a theme for Clare hurling for almost two decades now.

“The shadow (of the team and management of the 1990s) looms large,” acknowledged O’Connor on that call last November.

“But I would hope in the future that those men, and along with some of the team that I was involved with in 2013, would become more involved in Clare and in leading the county forward, be it in administration coaching or whatever.

“There is such a force of personality there, such knowledge as well, that you’d like to think they could all come together and unite and just drive the county forward,” O’Connor added.

It hasn’t taken long for his hopes to be dashed however. Ironically, such an attempt to unite for the common good as part of a hurling committee involving recent past managers of the county team is just one bump on the road that Clare GAA has hit in an effort to straighten itself out.

Under those terms that committee would seat Lohan and Fitzgerald at the same table.

While they would add something to such a committee and their commitment to their county can’t be disputed, having the county’s current manager and the manager of another county involved in such a review, given their investment of time elsewhere, was not the best way to proceed with this. That hurling committee, yet to be finalised, is one of four committees – finance, Caherlohan centre of excellence and football are the other three – the board executive had proposed in advance of a meeting last month as part of an overall review initially proposed by the Éire Óg club at last December’s convention.

But at that meeting clubs overwhelmingly backed an Éire Óg proposal for a strategic review of all matters relating to Clare GAA, reporting back by next September.

If the work of the four committees envisaged by the board proceeds though, will there not be an overlap with the terms of reference for the committee, made up of eight people of strong financial and commercial backgrounds and a representative of the board executive?

Even something as straightforward as setting out a strategic review, ongoing in other counties such as Waterford, Wexford and Louth, has its glitches in Clare.

Is there another county that has pulled itself apart at the seams quite like Clare? Cork had its players’ strikes in the 2000s, Meath had repeated post-Seán Boylan managerial blow-outs for a few years but both counties have since ironed those kinks out. With Clare though, turbulent waves keep lapping up on their shores with the force of those personalities that O’Connor referred to to the forefront. Swords rarely remain in their scabbards.

Chiefly through the medium of his ‘Star’ newspaper column Ger Loughnane has been often critical of Fitzgerald, despite his success with Clare and subsequently Wexford, something that Fitzgerald shoots back at from time to time.

On the Monday after Wexford’s loss to Clare last November Fitzgerald felt the need to respond to his old boss’s contention that morning that he had not taken responsibility for the defeat, suggesting that Loughnane was no longer “really up on what’s happening in the GAA world.”

Anthony Daly was regularly in Loughnane’s line of fire during his three years in charge between 2004 and 2006 while there was that quite bizarre week in February 2006 after the fall-out from Loughnane’s exclusion from a team of the previous 25 years and a failure to recognise him with a special merit award that set off a chain of events that were coupled with the departure of two high profile members of the Clare backroom team at the time.

Even the most recent managerial change was messy with Donal Moloney, one of the joint managers, keen to stay on after Gerry O’Connor’s departure, on his own for a fourth year. But having met the review committee twice he eventually withdrew from the process when it became clear that he wasn’t going to be reappointed.

Into the mix last weekend was confirmation by Niall Romer, the current kitman on Lohan’s backroom team, to the Sunday Independent that he was the one who had engaged Fitzgerald from the stands and elicited a response from Fitzgerald during that game last November.

Mike McNamara, the former Clare manager and team trainer, says the county has a great capacity for “creating turmoil for ourselves and playing it out in public,” adding that “it’s no good for anybody.”

“If you are out of it, you should be out of it, let the people who are in it run it. There is no need to come from the outside with a barrage of abuse which may or may not be right and maybe unnecessary.”

His respect for Davy Fitzgerald remains strong, describing him as “hard-working and very passionate about what he does” while Lohan is “a very determined, straightforward man who will have huge support not just from his players but from the county at large.”