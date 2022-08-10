How head-hunting for managers is leaving so many county boards spinning

The managerial merry go-round moves at an extraordinary rate and there are still a whopping 11 inter-county jobs up for grabs between two codes.

All types of names are casually thrown into the mix on social media with little regard for availability or interest, but different counties have different job specifications. Here is a breakdown of the vacancies and who/what is required in each county.

FOOTBALL

Donegal

What do they need? Firstly, they need someone to be nominated. The deadline for clubs to put forward a successor to Declan Bonner closes on Monday.

Who are they likely to get? They are hitting a transitional period with Michael Murphy edging towards retirement and talk of a Jim McGuinness return is wide of the mark with their 2012 messiah still focused on soccer while St Eunan’s boss Rory Kavanagh is also understood to be a non-runner. Big appointment.

Longford

What do they need? A swift appointment given that Billy O’Loughlin was only appointed just a week out from the official resumption of collective training at the end of November.

Who are they likely to get? Not the most appetising job in the country but a competitive Division 3 is a good place to start while the Tailteann Cup is made for them. May stay local.

Mayo

What do they need? Mayo’s cup is overflowing with four big candidates outlining their star-studded backroom teams. Getting a fully-functioning attack and retaining Lee Keegan’s service is key.

Who are they likely to get? Interviews with Ray Dempsey, Kevin McStay, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan are set to commence with McStay assembling a stellar backroom team that might just tip the balance.

Monaghan

What do they need? The Farney age profile is heading in the wrong direction and a steadying influence is needed to bring through plenty of new faces at Division 1 level as the likes of Conor McManus and Darren Hughes near the exit door.

Who are they likely to get? Former Dublin coach Jason Sherlock had been touted as their next boss a few weeks ago and the lack of viable internal candidates means that they are likely to opt for an outsider.

Offaly

What do they need? There is plenty of underage talent coming through on the back of the Faithful’s All-Ireland U-20 success last year and experience is needed at the helm.

Who are they likely to get? Tomás Ó Sé looked set to step up from his coaching role this year but a change in work circumstances nixed that and former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary boss Liam Kearns is being tipped.

Roscommon

What do they need? Nominations from clubs are being sought and with Division 1 football to come next year, there is sure to be plenty of interest.

Who are they likely to get? Mick Bohan was in the mix before Anthony Cunningham got the job in 2019 and the Dublin ladies’ boss is believed to be on the Rossies’ radar along with Pádraig Pearses manager Pat Flanagan.

Wexford

What do they need? Shane Roche filled the breach left by Paul Galvin’s mid-season departure in 2020 before bringing through plenty of emerging talent and the next man up must build on that work.

Who are they likely to get? Options don’t exactly jump off the page and the new Model boss really needs to be in place when the Wexford SFC kicks off later this month.

HURLING

Dublin

What do they need? Consistency was a big issue under Mattie Kenny, as well as developing a potent attack, and that must change.

Who are they likely to get? Former coach Anthony Cunningham is one of a handful in the mix along with former Laois boss Eddie Brennan, who coached Cuala in 2021, while Davy Fitzgerald can’t be ruled out.

Laois

What do they need? Things didn’t go to plan for Séamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett in his second coming as they slipped back to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2023 and they need to immediately bounce back.

Who are they likely to get? The O’Moore trail has gone cold after names were initially floated about but it is likely to be an outsider with former coach Tommy Fitzgerald a vital ingredient if he can be lured back.

Offaly

What do they need? Offaly stabilised somewhat under Michael Fennelly and results at underage level, as well as a vibrant county board, make this post quite appealing.

Who are they likely to get? Fitzgerald had been mooted but that speculation was wide of the mark. Former Galway coach Francis Forde and ex-St Rynagh’s boss Ken Hogan are possible candidates with a decision expected as soon as next week.

Waterford

What do they need? Liam Cahill brought them close to the mountain and his successor won’t need to make radical changes as the talent is there.

Who are they likely to get? The talk is of a second coming at the Déise helm for either Fitzgerald or Derek McGrath but Cahill was a surprise three years ago and there may yet be a fly in the ointment, although Ballygunner boss Darragh O’Sullivan is not expected to be in the mix.