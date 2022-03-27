How Darragh Egan replaced Davy Fitzgerald and reinvigorated Wexford

There’s a story told that Darragh Egan’s interview for the Wexford job left a sufficiently compelling impression that he was still on the way home when he got the call confirming he had it. Long before his interview, Wexford had their homework done and knew the type of candidate they wanted. He quickly convinced them that he was the one.

Nobody can say for sure that Egan’s time in Wexford will prove a roaring success, because the jury’s final verdict is some way off. But here we are, after his low trumpet appointment last September, with Wexford aiming for a first national league final appearance in 29 years, having won five matches on the bounce.

After five years of Davy Fitzgerald, a regime that was box office and bombastic, Wexford are adjusting to a more tranquil management. Most people you talk to in the county will say the Clare man left them in a better place. Having won a Leinster title in 2019, the pivotal moment of the Fitzgerald era was the loss to Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final, a lost opportunity that exposed the limits of the tactical game-plan.

That abiding regret, that Wexford fell on their own sword, lingered and frustration grew with the system of play which seemed answerable to the law of diminishing returns. Eventually, that rigidity and lack of success made his position untenable.

“To be fair to Davy Fitz, Darragh is probably reaping the rewards in that they are obviously well set up defensively,” says Eamonn Kelly, who is a close friend and club man of Egan in Kiladangan. “Darragh is a very attack-minded coach. I would say they [the players] have more freedom, they are not tied into a system as much as they were.”

Harry Kehoe retired during the recent Walsh Cup after 13 years with Wexford. He is not going to dismiss the positive influences of the Fitzgerald years. “There was an immediate buzz, there were thousands at our first Walsh Cup game against UCD. Davy raised the bar in every department,” he says. “We got fitter, stronger, tougher, but most importantly we developed a clear style of play that every player knew inside out.”

He believes Covid may have created greater disruption for Fitzgerald-run teams than others because of the coaching time needed to fine-tune the style. Training camps to Portugal, which had become standard and intensive and useful working centres, were no longer possible. “I can say that the squad was fully behind Davy right to the end,” he says.

Kehoe, 31, went into the Wexford panel straight out of minor under Colm Bonnar. Even though he had only a short time with Egan, his impressions were positive. “Darragh was honest with me. He said he wanted to take the squad in a new direction and would be prioritising under 20s, so it was best for me to finish up.”

If Egan was relatively low-key, and hadn’t managed a county team previously, Wexford were satisfied that his credentials were persuasive. When Micheál Martin took over as chairman of the county board in late 2020, one of his first moves was to establish a high performance committee as part of Wexford’s new strategic plan. The chair of that committee, Declan Browne, attached to IT Carlow, was on the selection committee that appointed Egan.

“I was aware of his ability,” says Martin. “Davy stepped away in mid-summer last year so we were early out of the blocks, we had some time. I saw him as a candidate who met the criteria we were looking for.

“There were a couple of aspects to it. We did feel that the current [playing] panel has the ability, to use Billy Walsh’s language, to be consistently competitive. We wanted the candidate to show a level of knowledge in terms of how we had been playing and how that tactical approach could be adapted.

“The second aspect was in relation to the development of new talent. We do have a cohort of young players, albeit we have not won underage titles, and we wanted to see how that talent could be integrated.”

And they were in constant communication with the players. “We had very detailed conversations with the players at all stages. Obviously, our team was at a particular stage and some of the more established players have a window over the next few years where they want to be successful and we want them to be successful.”

So far, so good — with the usual caveats. Last year Fitzgerald tried 29 players in the league. Egan has tried out just one more than that, but two of those are Leaving Cert students, Corey Byrne-Dunbar and Oisín Pepper. He is not playing safe. Strengthening the panel is seen as an imperative, with round-robin championship on the horizon. In last year’s Leinster semi-final loss to Kilkenny, Wexford took off two players and sent them back on in extra-time. One of them had to be replaced a second time. There was an over-reliance on the same players.

“The last two years were a little bit too predictable if the truth be known,” says Adrian Fenlon, the former county midfielder. “They were still working very hard, still very passionate, those ingredients were there, but sticking to the same 18-19 players all the time.

“Probably that came to be most obvious in the Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny last year when we should have won it, and it went to extra-time and we brought back on players that were spent.

“Which was a sign that we didn’t have the trust and confidence maybe in the players in the panel. I would say the difference is that Darragh has come in and realised there is a good core there that Davy left, but we need to uncover some of the other talent in the county. He has given a lot of chaps their chance and they are proving they are well able. Now we have a bit more strength in depth. That is the main difference, the quality players that were the nucleus of Davy’s team are still there. But there’s other guys coming in and there’s competition for places now. There’s a lot more options than we had last year or 12 months ago.”

The broadening of Wexford’s game-plan has seen Rory O’Connor thrive this spring. Previously, O’Connor was like a flower that didn’t get enough sun. The same is true of Conor McDonald.

“With the tactics and game style before there was a lot of running and chasing and coming out the field,” says Fenlon. “Rory ... we all know in Wexford the talent he has. To me he is Wexford’s answer to Tony Kelly. He is unmarkable, he has speed, skill, left and right, vision and is a good finisher and striker. He seems fresher too. I don’t know if that is to do with the training regime or the training style. But certainly the team seems fresher.”

He sees a new spring as well in Liam Óg McGovern and Diarmuid O’Keeffe, while Lee Chin is ready to come back after injury. In Davy Fitzgerald’s first year, they went though the league with five wins from five, in the second tier, leading to promotion. They hadn’t been in the top tier since 2011. They beat Kilkenny in the league quarter-final, before losing to Tipperary in the semi-final. Egan has only matched that so far in terms of raw results.

“To be fair to Davy, we got competitive, but maybe we were too predictable when we came up against the bigger and better teams who knew how to get around the sweeper system,” says Fenlon. “Now we are a little bit more unpredictable.”

Declan Ruth replaced Fenlon as manager of Rapparees in Enniscorthy and led them to a first senior championship in 43 years in 2021. He retired as a Wexford hurler in 2007. Like everyone else, he can feel the change in mood.

“There is a big difference in the managers, one is kind of calmer in himself, and I think it is exactly what the players needed. Davy was high-octane, he was driven and obviously a massively capable man, he had success. But the players, talking to a few of them, they needed somebody with a completely different sort of approach. Even if the tactics were to stay the same, somebody with a different voice and approach is what was needed more so.”

But he doesn’t see a huge shift either. “I don’t think it is a sea-change. They are a little bit more calm in themselves and a bit more confident in what they are doing. What he [Egan] seems to be doing is adapting to the conditions and teams he is facing. So, for example, if you have a really dangerous inside forward line, he is going to drop a sweeper back and play the running game more. If there is a wind advantage he seems to be adapting to that.

“One criticism of the previous regime was that it [system of play] was there whether the opposition deserved it or not, and whether the conditions dictated it or not. A little bit more direct ball at times in the current set-up, but he is only in there a few months. There is great foundation for that running game, but he is expanding the game-play to suit certain conditions and opposition.”

In 2010, Egan scored a late goal in Tipperary’s comfortable win over Wexford in the qualifiers, before going on to win an All-Ireland medal as a replacement forward. A few years later he returned to the panel as goalkeeping understudy to Darren Gleeson, making his final appearance in a league quarter-final win in 2015. Under Liam Sheedy, he expanded his knowledge of top level preparation, culminating in the 2019 All-Ireland win.

It hasn’t been all smooth running. The Walsh Cup final defeat by Dublin in Croke Park was a startling loss coming just a week before the league was to begin with a home game against Limerick. They recovered quickly to defeat the All-Ireland champions.

“They looked to me like a team that was in a very heavy block of training at the time,” says Eamonn Kelly. “I said to him, ‘jeez you were fantastic against Limerick’; he said that he could see that coming in training. They were training to play that game. But you are still hoping to do well in the Walsh Cup.”

When Kiladangan won the All-Ireland intermediate title with a sensational finish against Carrickshock in March 2005, their top scorer was Egan, just 19 at the time. He scored the first goal in stoppage time that levelled the match and set up the second. He made his first appearance for the club’s intermediate team at 14 as a goalkeeper. That might explain why he has no issue putting in youngsters now with Wexford.

People are warming to the change and a more varied game. “You don’t know which style of play they will turn up with, or they can switch mid-game which is a big plus,” says Harry Kehoe. “Wexford are in safe hands with Darragh. He’s a players’ man, approachable and highly organised. It’s clear he has also committed long term judging by how many youngsters he is developing.”

Kehoe doesn’t see Wexford as far off the pace, with the championship looming. After today’s league semi-final against Waterford, they could face a league final in a week. But they know that the Leinster championship is cast in stone: Galway come to Wexford in three weeks.

“I genuinely believe Wexford can win it all,” says Kehoe, placing Wexford in the “chasing pack” after Limerick. “I don’t believe Limerick are very far ahead. People always talk about Limerick’s strength and power, but any Wexford player who has a few years under his belt with the squad can physically compete with Limerick.”

But first, Waterford in Nowlan Park. Wexford last won the league in 1973, 13 years before their current manager was born. To end that wait is a tall order but they have undeniable momentum. They’re winning matches. The chemistry is good. At this point what more could they have asked for?