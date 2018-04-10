John Mullane has taken a look back on the Hurling National League season and believes that Kilkenny’s triumph under manager Brian Cody was the highlight of the campaign.

John Mullane has taken a look back on the Hurling National League season and believes that Kilkenny’s triumph under manager Brian Cody was the highlight of the campaign.

'How could any of us question the man?' - John Mullane believes Kilkenny's league success ranks with Brian Cody's biggest achievements

The Waterford legend, speaking on the Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA Podcast in association with Allianz, admitted that he and others were foolish to rule out this young Cats team.

“One takeaway for me is the master himself, Brian Cody,” he said. “How could any of us question the man and what he’s achieved?” With victory over Tipperary, Cody sealed his 20th League title as a manager, and Mullane believes that this latest success is made greater by the circumstances which surrounded Kilkenny’s beginning to the season.

“I can’t state enough how big an achievement this league win has been given the personnel he’s been down and considering he had to bring an awful lot of young talent into it,” he said. “Sometimes we just take some of Brian Cody and Kilkenny’s achievements just because it’s Cody but I think it’s right up there with anything he’s achieved.”

Central to this achievement has been TJ Reid’s prolificacy in front of the posts, according to Mullane. “1-81 he scored in the league,” he said. “Lads don’t even score that in their career let alone in a league campaign.”

In matters away from the Marble City, Mullane singled out 24-year-old Jason Forde’s rise to prominence at Tipperary as a real bonus for Michael Ryan’s side heading into the All-Ireland Championship. “Jason Forde coming of age was excellent,” he said. “He’s a new added dimension for Tipperary going into the Summer.”

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors