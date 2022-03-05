How backroom changes and player improvements helped Cork overcome All-Ireland final pain

The construction of Cork’s first goal after 19 minutes of their Allianz Division 1A league match against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday had a little bit of everything a team would want from a game plan.

First, a short puckout pinpointed to a player free, in this case Sean O’Donoghue who made 40 metres before switching infield where Tim O’Mahony was coming in the opposite direction.

From there momentum took O’Mahony towards Robbie O’Flynn near the sideline close to the halfway line.

By then O’Flynn had a clear vision of what was ahead of him and with a measured diagonal delivery, over 50 metres, found Patrick Horgan with a metre of space behind Dan Morrissey. It was enough.

From there Horgan put in Shane Kingston and Cork had a lead and momentum they didn’t relinquish until the half was out.

The goal will be filed away in the ‘long ball’ cabinet and was presented as evidence of subtle change in Cork’s approach. Not that they haven’t traded in ‘long balls’ before. Of course they have. But it’s the variation that that stood out.

Cork can put together a lot of snappy short range passing moves, they have penetrating runners with speed but delivering a ball like O’Flynn did and making a count? That has been a work in progress.

Last Sunday it worked and was followed up later in the half with a second goal of the direct variety, Patrick Collins’ puckout into Horgan’s path at the other end of the field and with a quick offload to Conor Lehane, Kingston had a second goal.

Untypical Limerick disorder played its part too but for Cork the bounce of a third win has given them a sequence of league results they haven’t had since 2015 when they reached a league final but a heavy defeat there to Waterford provided an early sign that an All-Ireland final team just two years earlier was fraying at the edges.

Their position at the top of the table now, along with Wexford, begs a question that has been recurring for a long time now – is it time Cork went and won the competition outright?

Or does it matter much that it’s been 24 years since they last won it and in that time all the game’s current protagonists, with the exception of Wexford, have won it at least once since.

Pat Ryan, manager to the last two All-Ireland U-20 winning teams and coach and selector when Cork won the 2017 Munster title, was midfield on that 1998 team and reckons many of the current squad would have little awareness that it’s been so long since the county were league champions.

With the championship now sited so close to an increasingly condensed league, the league is important for finding form and road testing players. But otherwise, being on the podium is an increasingly feint bullet point, the journey having more consequence than the destination.

“It is too long to be without a league title for a county the size of ourselves. There is a correlation that if you win the league things are going well, it means you have a strong panel and we have one in Cork at the moment. And that helps when you are looking to win league titles,” said Ryan.

Momentum is the biggest gain from any league campaign, he added, particularly in Cork.

“Any time that you win, you have a good feeling, especially here. There’s talk of 15,000 or 20,000 for the Galway game, that spreads from Cork beating Limerick last week. If that was the first game of the year, we wouldn’t get near that.

“Momentum is huge in GAA, in every sport but in an amateur sport, fellas are going out dealing with the public, dealing with their family, dealing with work colleagues and any bit of negativity can get into it.”

The opening rounds provide evidence that Cork have dusted themselves down quickly and efficiently from the All-Ireland final and the locals have appreciated that.

Change began with the rearrangement of the backroom team.

Coaches Ger Cunningham and Christy O’Connor departed with Pat Mulcahy, the former Cork and Newtownshandrum player and coach to both his club and IT Cork since, and Noel Furlong, last year’s All-Ireland minor winning manager, coming in. Stephen Casey, involved with Blackrock in 2020, has taken up the lead strength and conditioning role while Gary Keegan is back as performance coach and having worked with Keegan when he was there previously in 2017, Ryan knows the importance of this.

“I don’t think anyone could underestimate the impact that Gary will have. He makes everybody better, he makes it simple, very clear to fellas.”

On the field the improvements have been evident. Mark Coleman, the new captain, played centre-back against Limerick keeping Cian Lynch for company again but this time had Ger Millerick and Ciarán Joyce around him to offered a strong level of protection.

Notably, when Limerick aimed long ball into Aaron Gillane, just on the field as a substitute, early in the second half, Coleman was able to lie deep to make vital interceptions.

“Sometimes people can be critical of Mark’s selection as a centre-back and I can see some of that but Mark is brilliant on the ball and a brilliant covering tackler with fierce athleticism.

“The more opportunities you can get him on the ball, the better it is for Cork so you just have to help him. The way hurling is gone at centre-back you have two choices, follow the centre-forward all over the place or sit back deep.”

In Joyce, Cork have unearthed a gem. he still has a year to go at U-20 but having been part of Ryan’s All-Ireland winning teams in 2020 and 2021, those days look behind him.

The quick adaption, the power and the love of combat will draw comparisons with Brian Corcoran’s swift elevation 30 years ago.

Ryan feels he has some way to go yet physically to tailor to the needs of the modern game but is sure he will help to deliver aerial improvements, an element of play they have been deficient in but are getting better at.

“If you look back, to the 2000s, Cork had John Gardiner and Ronan Curran, especially Ronan who wasn’t the tallest man in the world but was brilliant in the air. Ciaran reminds me of him. It’s something that we have needed in Cork,” he said.

“Obviously we have loads of really good hurlers and fellas with athleticism and ball playing but he brings so much physicality to it and will as it goes on. He’s still only 20 playing senior level so he will develop.

“What stands out is his maturity. He’s from a farming background, he’s very grounded coming from a very good family. The minute he came in you could see was how competitive he was, wanting to be involved in every contact area, every challenge, every tackling situation.”

Millerick’s missed last year’s All-Ireland final through injury and has been beset by such problems in recent years but there’s no doubt about the complementary values he brings to a midfield partnership with Darragh Fitzgibbon who has looked back to his best attacking best over the opening rounds.

Cork found themselves in a similar position in last year’s league after three rounds, a draw with Tipperary leaving them with one point less of where they are now.

They fell short then. This time though they may be of a mind and have the momentum to drive on.