| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How a chat with a man in a Dubai bar brought Gearóid Considine a long way from Clare

After finishing with the Banner at 23, Gearóid has achieved much, including success in Oz

Gearoid Considine in action (right) for Cratloe against Crusheen's Cathal Dillon during the 2014 Clare SHC final at Cusack Park, Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Gearoid Considine in action (right) for Cratloe against Crusheen's Cathal Dillon during the 2014 Clare SHC final at Cusack Park, Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Gearoid Considine in action (right) for Cratloe against Crusheen's Cathal Dillon during the 2014 Clare SHC final at Cusack Park, Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Gearoid Considine in action (right) for Cratloe against Crusheen's Cathal Dillon during the 2014 Clare SHC final at Cusack Park, Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

The line from Melbourne is crystal clear as Gearóid Considine raids the lost archives of his mind.

It’s been a while since he was asked to recall when he was on a much different path to the one he’s pursuing now. Hurling was first and last.

And as a teenager he knew only that he wanted to play for Clare. And as a boarder in St Flannan’s, he was in just the right place to chase down that dream.

Most Watched

Privacy