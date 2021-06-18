Horgan not so mellow on yellow as Cork ace seeks white sliotar’s return

Patrick Horgan has teamed up with Centra for the launch of their Community Matters campaign which will call on people across Ireland to show what matters most to them about their local community. Centra, 12 years as proud sponsors of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, are celebrating Ireland’s communities and the strong bonds people have developed with their locality over the past 15 months. To see how Centra will champion communities across Ireland, follow @CentraIRL and #CommunityMatters across social. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Cork’s leading hurling marksman Patrick Horgan has questioned the merit of switching to a yellow sliotar permanently and has suggested there is an issue with the consistency of the strike.

The GAA introduced the yellow sliotar for last year’s championship as it was felt it improved visibility for spectators, especially against pale backgrounds and under floodlights.

But Horgan doesn’t like the contact between the hurl and the new ball and has suggested a white ball was a “far better ball.”

When asked at the launch of Centra’s hurling championship partnership about the distance that balls now travel in the modern game, the Glen Rovers clubman suggested it may be less than it was in recent years because of the yellow ball.

“It’s not that it doesn’t travel,” he said. “It just doesn’t travel really consistent. I’m not sure how they’re made or anything like that but they’re not made the same as the white one anyway, that’s for sure.

“It just doesn’t come off the hurley that sweetly. There’s a bad sound off them but they’re definitely not the same.”

“The yellow ball certainly doesn’t help (with distance) and I just think players maybe have got stronger themselves and they’re probably swinging the hurley faster which probably creates distance.”

Horgan even feels that the very reason the yellow ball was brought in, for visibility, has not worked out from a players point of view.

“I think the white ball was easier to see for players. Were any players asked about what they thought of the change? I actually find it harder to see the yellow ball than the white one. I watched a game last week and I found it hard to see the yellow one on television.”

Horgan is adamant that if players were surveyed there would be a swift return to the white ball and that the change should never have been made.

“I’d like to see every player having a say on whether the white ball or the yellow ball is used. If players were asked and it was to go to a vote, I don’t think we’d be using a yellow ball. It’s just something about playing with a white one, there was nothing wrong with it for over 100 years. I can’t see the problem with using them now.

“There was very little talk of how it’s going to come in. We just arrived down at training one night and there was yellow balls there and that was it since then. It was just that when you compare the two, the performance of both balls isn’t the same.”

Horgan, preparing for a 14th championship season with Cork when they get their campaign under way with a Munster semi-final against Limerick, doesn’t feel that the game has turned into a free-taking contest because of guidelines suggest that a free should be blown rather than play advantage at times when it’s not clear if there is an advantage.

“I hear a lot about it but I haven’t been involved in any of them, we don’t seem to get that many frees. If you look at our scores in general throughout the league, a lot of them have come from open play.”

But he is adamant that when fouls occur, frees should be blown.

“I would always say that if it’s a free you have to blow it, what else are you going to do? Just try to keep someone happy at home? Like, you can’t not give a free if it is a free, that would be my take on it.”

Horgan is Cork’s longest-serving player and has no intentions of leaving as he continues to enjoy playing at the highest level. For him, his career hasn’t and won’t be defined by the absence of an All-Ireland medal, if that’s how it concludes.

“I’d always like to be part of a Cork hurling team, who wouldn’t? I’ll play until I can’t anymore obviously. Until I can’t walk onto the pitch. That’s where I’d be at, I just love playing hurling. I don’t play for anything else other than I actually love playing.

“Obviously that’s the dream, winning the All-Ireland, it’s obviously the main goal, but if that’s what makes you happy or sad at the end of it all, it’s a pretty bleak career, unless you’re the Kilkenny team that won four in-a-row or eight or nine. I just honestly try to enjoy the game as much as I can.”

One thing he is sure will changes are training habits with the practice of early winter returns in the past for most after the insight of the last year-and-a-half.

“It doesn’t make sense. There are professional sports that don’t do that. They come back, have their pre-season within a month or six weeks. In no sport does anyone do pre-season for six or seven months, it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know what it’s for. I don’t know why a team would go back in October. It just doesn’t make any sense.”