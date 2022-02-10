Hopes and fears for Henry Shefflin, Colm Bonnar, Darragh Egan and Joe Fortune, four hurling managers in new posts

HENRY SHEFFLIN (GALWAY)

THERE will be no story in hurling in 2022 followed with more gusto than Henry Shefflin’s first foray into inter-county management with Galway.

Shefflin’s playing credentials were impeccable and the early entries on his management CV are impressive too, as he helped his native Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland titles. More recently, he was in charge of Kilkenny intermediate club side Thomastown as they went down to eventual county champions Glenmore in the semi-final stage last year.

He comes into a Galway side that made little impact in the championship last year, losing to Dublin in Leinster before going down to Waterford in the back door. The aftermath of that defeat saw the retirement of talisman Joe Canning, but on his appointment, Shefflin moved quickly to outline that there would be no dream ticket involving the Portumna man.

Shefflin’s ascension was met with great fanfare, but the early part of their season has been mixed. Offaly, who have Shefflin’s Ballyhale clubmate Michael Fennelly at the helm, were easily dismissed on the opening weekend of the league, but there was a heavy reversal at the hands of Dublin in the Walsh Cup that saw them concede 3-29.

It should be noted that Shefflin has only had limited access to his St Thomas’ contingent, who early last December claimed the Galway SHC title for a fourth year on the spin. Aidan Harte has also retired while Jason Flynn and Shane Cooney are out with long-term injuries.

Read More

However, with their mix of skill, athleticism and physicality, along with their emerging talent that claimed minor All-Irelands from 2017-’20, Galway remain, for many, the best equipped to tackle Limerick if Shefflin can find a way to knit all their qualities together.

That theory will be tested this weekend when they take on the All-Ireland champions in their back yard who are sure to be smarting from their opening-round loss to Wexford.

The games will get bigger for Shefflin and Galway as the year rolls on. Their Leinster Championship starts on the weekend of April 16 with a trip to Wexford Park.

Shefflin’s clash with former manager Brian Cody on May 1 will be one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures in the hurling calendar.

Hopes: That Shefflin can pull all of Galway’s qualities together and bring them to the sharp end of the championship once again.

Fears: The loss of Canning, Harte and injuries to Flynn and Cooney will leave them with too many holes to fill.

COLM BONNAR (TIPPERARY)

WHEN Tipperary went down to Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage last year, it felt like an end of an era. In the immediate aftermath, Tipperary native and Déise manager Liam Cahill put what lay ahead of the county’s hurlers in plain terms.

“Tipperary hurling at senior level is probably at a big crossroads now because there are a number of players there that have maybe big decisions to make over the next number of weeks,” he said.

Ironically, Cahill turned down the chance to replace Liam Sheedy after the Portroe man stepped down after his second successful stint in charge. And so the county turned to Colm Bonnar, who has previously taken charge of the likes of Wexford and Ballyhale Shamrocks, to oversee the next phase.

Bonnar’s first move was to assemble a strong backroom team with Paul Curran, Tommy Dunne and Johnny Enright on board. On the playing side, he has seen some generational talents move on in Brendan and Paudie Maher (injury-enforced), while John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer isn’t currently part of the set-up.

Not too much heed will have been paid to a first defeat in senior hurling to Kerry in the Munster Cup given they fielded an experimental team, but it was more significant that they weren’t that impressive in seeing off Laois in their league opener last weekend.

Some of the U-21/U-20 All-Ireland winners from 2018 and 2019 will need to be further integrated and if the brilliance that saw them dismantle Limerick for a half last year can be rekindled, they’ll be a force.

This weekend’s clash with Kilkenny will be the clearest indicator yet as to how Tipp’s new era is shaping up.

Hopes: That Bonnar and some newer faces can provide a bounce for a side that looked to be running on fumes last year.

Fears: That Tipperary are facing a period of regeneration that will require patience from a county more used to contesting hurling’s biggest days.

DARRAGH EGAN (WEXFORD)

IN Davy Fitzgerald’s first league game in charge of Wexford, they saw off a Limerick side managed by a newcomer in John Kiely.

And in what was the most eye-catching start of any of the new managers, Egan pulled off the same feat when beating Limerick last weekend. However, the Limerick of today are a much different animal than the one Kiely first took over.

Wins over the Treaty County are not to be sniffed at, and Egan’s men will bounce into this weekend.

But just where Wexford stand coming into this season is unclear. They will feel like they should have reached an All-Ireland final in 2019 when Tipperary wriggled off the hook. Ironically, that Tipp side was coached by Egan and much of the Wexford group that missed out that day remain in situ.

However, their last two seasons have ended in disappointing defeats to Clare in the back door.

High-profile backroom teams are very much in vogue and with Gordon D’Arcy and Billy Walsh on board, Wexford are at the cutting edge in that regard. Paudie Foley’s return is another boost.

Hopes: That a change at the top can reinvigorate a team considered one of the trickiest propositions around for a period and were within a few minutes of an All-Ireland final appearance in 2019.

Fears: Wexford could rely too heavily on the established core that have carried the Slaneysiders for years now.

JOE FORTUNE (WESTMEATH)

WESTMEATH are part of hurling’s squeezed middle that are good enough to emerge from the second tier after losing a couple of finals in the Joe McDonagh competition but are likely to find the going tough after moving up to compete with the big boys in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

They’ll spend the spring in Division 2A but will then be thrown straight in at the deep end, opening their Leinster Championship campaign against Kilkenny.

Read More

They have turned to Wexford’s Joe Fortune, who takes his first job in senior inter-county management. He has spent a lot of time in Dublin hurling circles of late and has a burgeoning CV, having helped Ballyboden St Enda’s win a senior county title in 2018 and steered the Dublin U-21s to a Leinster title in 2016.

Hopes: That they can find improvements after finally winning the Joe McDonagh Cup and retain their status.

Fears: That they will be another side which demonstrates the gap between the top end of the Joe McDonagh and lower echelons of the Liam MacCarthy is too big for counties to cross.