'Hopefully I'll be back for the middle of the Munster championship' – Limerick star Peter Casey eyeing summer comeback

Injured Limerick star Peter Casey is aiming for a summer return in 2022 after a successful cruciate operation last month with the Treaty attacker steeled to get through his rehab over the coming months.

Casey's All-Ireland final injury was the only sour note on a scintillating performance as John Kiely's side secured their third Liam MacCarthy Cup in four years, but he is keen to bounce back better than ever.

The Na Piarsaigh attacker is expected to pick up his first All-Star award in December after a sensational season up front and he doesn't plan on missing much inter-county action next year.

"Injuries happen, it's competitive hurling. You're going to get bumps along the road, it's the cards I've been dealt," Casey told sportinglimerick.com at the launch of Sportsfile's pictorial record of the Treaty’s first back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles (2020-’21).

Expand Close Peter Casey of Limerick receives medical attention after suffering a cruciate knee ligament tear in the All-Ireland final. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter Casey of Limerick receives medical attention after suffering a cruciate knee ligament tear in the All-Ireland final. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"I'll get through my rehab and I'll be back next summer. I'm only going to really miss the League and hopefully I'll be back for the middle of the Munster championship all going well."

Casey admitted that it was hard to watch from the sidelines as Na Piarsaigh's grip on their Limerick SHC title was lost when falling to Patrickswell in last weekend's county semi-final, but he is happy with his recovery thus far as he leans on experience close by.

"I feel good, I haven't had much pain with it at all. I'm three weeks post-op. I've a good couple of shoulders that I can cry on, Seán Finn has done it, my brother (Mike) has done it, Barry Murphy has obviously done it as well.

"So at least the two of us can go through the rehab together. I've had no pain or anything like that, it's just more awkward and uncomfortable more than anything else."

Casey was well on his way to collecting the man-of-the-match award in the All-Ireland final having scored five first-half points in a sensational display before disaster struck, but after nearly missing the decider due to suspension, he was not left cursing his luck.

"Ah no I don't, I could have gone out in the second half and had a stinker. Listen, if you told me after the semi-final that I'd get a chance to play the first half of the All-Ireland final I'd have taken it. It was brilliant to be involved in."