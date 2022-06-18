Hollywood comes to Thurles as actor Bill Murray takes in All-Ireland quarter-finals with JP McManus

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

There is some serious star power on the pitch in Thurles today as the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals take place in Semple Stadium - but there is a big name in the stand too.

Legendary actor Bill Murray, who has starred in films such as Groundhog Day, Lost in Translation and Ghostbusters, is taking in the Cork vs Galway/Clare vs Wexford double-header alongside businessman JP McManus.

McManus is hosting his Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor on July 4/5, which is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf as well as numerous celebrities. Tiger Woods has already committed to play in the event and perhaps Murray, a keen golfer, could also feature at the Limerick course.

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile