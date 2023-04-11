Holders Kildare advance to semi-finals of Leinster Championship

Louth 1-6 Kildare 0-12

Kildare have advanced to the last four of the U20 Leinster Championship

Holders Kildare advanced to the semi-final of the Eirgrid Leinster U20 championship after a gutsy win over Louth in Darver. Heavy rain caused the match to be deferred and moved from Stabannon in favour of the county training base.