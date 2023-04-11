Holders Kildare advance to semi-finals of Leinster Championship

Louth 1-6 Kildare 0-12
Holders Kildare advanced to the semi-final of the Eirgrid Leinster U20 championship after a gutsy win over Louth in Darver. Heavy rain caused the match to be deferred and moved from Stabannon in favour of the county training base.
Kildare responded brilliantly to the only goal of the game from Kyle McElroy to outscore their hosts six points to one in the remainder of the second half. McElroy’s 35th-minute finish ironically pushed Louth into their shells and the visitors upped the ante to finish much the better side.
The conditions whipped the contest into a slow burner. Both sides were cautious to the extreme in the opening half hour. Louth opened up a two-point lead after pressuring Cormac Barker’s restarts. Kieran McArdle landed frees but Callum Bolton’s long-range efforts kept Kildare in the game.
At half time the sides were level thanks to a Ryan Sinkey free. After a well-worked move McElroy would give Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh’s side the perfect start but it didn’t develop that way.
The reigning champions, with seven of that side on show, illustrated that grit to not only come back but dominate. Midfielder Shane Farrell’s second point of his three second-half scores levelled the game for Brian Flanagan’s men as they picked off Louth at will.
The more the Wee county chased, the more Lillies countered and importantly punished. Lively substitute Eoin Cully with a brace off the bench was really effective as they entered the provinces final four.
SCORERS
Louth: K McElroy 1-1 (1f), K McArdle 0-2 (2f) H Butterly and S Callaghan 0-1 each.
Kildare: S Farrell (2f) and C Bolton 0-3 each, R Sinkey (2f) and E Cully 0-2 each, C Dalton 0-1.
TEAMS
LOUTH: J Finlay; F Tipping, C Taaffe, M Holohan; L Flynn, T McDonnell, C Maher; D McDonnell, S Callaghan; J Rogers, S Reynolds, H Butterly; T Mathews, K McArdle, K McElroy. SUBS: D Dorian for Mathews (45), D Reilly for Butterly (56).
KILDARE: C Barker; H O’Neill, R Burke, T Ryan; J McKevitt, J McGrath,J Harris; L Killian, S Farrell; C Dalton, N Dolan, C Bolton; A Fanning, R Sinkey, O O’Sullivan.
SUBS: F Cooke for Killian (29), E Moutaine for Harris (42), E Cully for Dolan (52), D Guerin for Bolton (55), S Hanafin for O’Sullivan (59).
REF: D Hickey (Carlow)