Holders Kildare advance to semi-finals of Leinster Championship

Kildare have advanced to the last four of the U20 Leinster Championship

Holders Kildare advanced to the semi-final of the Eirgrid Leinster U20 championship after a gutsy win over Louth in Darver. Heavy rain caused the match to be deferred and moved from Stabannon in favour of the county training base.

Kildare responded brilliantly to the only goal of the game from Kyle McElroy to outscore their hosts six points to one in the remainder of the second half. McElroy’s 35th-minute finish ironically pushed Louth into their shells and the visitors upped the ante to finish much the better side.