Hogan’s heroes hope to play with freedom

Hard to believe that it is 30 years since Ken Hogan guided Birr to a Leinster senior club hurling title, only a couple of months after winning an All-Ireland with Tipperary. When Birr conquered Leinster for the first time that year, they blitzed Ballyhale in the final in Portlaoise. Three decades later Hogan is hoping to steer St Rynagh’s past a much more formidable Ballyhale in today’s provincial semi-final in Tullamore.

The prize is a place in the final in Croke Park on the last Sunday before Christmas. St Rynagh’s recently won their third consecutive county title since Hogan took over in 2019, but the second of those was delayed by ten months due to the pandemic, only played in August. Within eight weeks they were celebrating a third win.

Leinster hasn’t been much of an adventure, with no competition last season even if the Offaly final had been played on time. In their first year under Hogan they met Rathdowney-Errill and lost comprehensively, though reduced to 14 men early in the second half. Today is their first outing in the province since then.

The whole complexion of Leinster club hurling has changed since that Birr win in 1991, when they coasted home by 2-14 to 0-3. Ballyhale were bidding for a sixth Leinster title to go with the four All-Irelands already to their name. Now they have doubled that All-Ireland collection to eight, while Birr powered on to win four.

But St Rynagh’s are fortunate to be here at all. In the county final Coolderry looked to have won, leading by two points in injury time in a low-scoring match when the Banagher side struck a priceless goal through Stephen Quirke. In those moments there isn’t much a manager or coach can do but watch and hope. But the goal saved them and left Coolderry crushed, a club Hogan managed for four years, winning a provincial title along the way.

“We got the rub of the green,” he admits. “When three points down with three minutes to go in a county final, you feel you are in a bit of bother. If Coolderry had been playing anybody else I felt they would have enough experience to win. But the one resilient factor about our guys is that they have character; we came from behind to beat Birr in 2019 [county final].”

Hogan speaks of a victory made all the more “sweet” because St Rynagh’s had lost in similar circumstances to Coolderry in the 2015 county final, going down to a late goal from Joe Brady. Hogan remains deeply immersed in his home club, Lorrha, just across the border and on the morning of the recent county final he managed the camogie team to a junior championship success.

He has cousins who’ve played for the Offaly club, with one of those, Noel Gallagher, on the team that won a string of county titles in Offaly in the 1970s and a Leinster championship. “So there was a bit of an onus on me to give a dig-out. Because it is not my scene to move to clubs, I don’t look to go, I prefer to be involved in my own. But that’s how it worked out.”

He values the input of selectors Martin Hanamy, David Hughes and Eunan Martin, whose father Damien coached him while a goalkeeper with Lorrha. Another key component is Andy Smith, who works locally but continues to hurl for Portumna. Smith has been the team’s strength and conditioning trainer.

The delayed 2020 final had just 200 supporters from each club but produced St Rynagh’s best performance of the year and possibly in the three seasons Hogan has been in charge. “It was huge disappointment this time last year when we were four days away from a county final and Croke Park at the time in their wisdom decided to pull the final,” he says. “It was the last Sunday of finals. We would have got out the gate only for that. We were playing Kilmormac-Killoughey and Kilcormac-Killoughey and ourselves, in fairness, I think we would have responded to a request from the county board or the GAA not to overdo the celebrations.

“There were a few over-exuberant celebrations with new county champions and that. I think we would have handled it in a mature way but it didn’t happen. Which meant then with the split season that we had to reconvene earlier, we had to hit the ground running to be ready for the 2020 final in August. It meant players were coming back from inter-county duty. We took a couple of chances, we played a couple of challenge games against Killimordaly from Galway, then just the weekend before the county final we played Borris-Kilcotton, my former team. We were lucky enough to get out of it unscathed. Because, unfortunately, Borris-Kilcotton picked up a couple of hamstring injuries in that match, which could have been us.”

Their last Leinster outing, in early November 2019, ended in a 4-16 to 0-10 beating from Rathdowney-Errill. “We had 14 men in the second half and we essentially just fell apart,” says Hogan. “That leaves a sour taste from the point of view of representing your county, Obviously I have had success with Coolderry and Birr. I think we have had more time this time, we know we are up against it, we are rank outsiders. The mindset has got to be good, got to be strong, we have got to go at this all guns blazing. And I think the players are very conscious of the 2019 game as well.

“Even guys like Brian Whelahan would say the hardest games when they were winning All-Irelands were within their own county. So from our own perspective there should be a sense of freedom. We are after winning three-in-a-row, which is a big achievement for the club. We are a very proud club though. Obviously, we are playing the cream of the crop here now, with an All-Ireland club record second to none. We know going into this that it is a big ask.

“We are prepared, there are going to be no excuses, we are going to go at this as hard as we possibly can. And give it absolutely everything. but we can’t be blasé, we have to go in with a system and a plan as well. I think the lads are looking forward to it. We have had three weeks, we have had two challenge games. Look it, it’s in Tullamore on Sunday. It is December, and we have got to give it absolutely everything.”

The reward for victory includes a day out on Jones Road. “Sure,” says Hogan, “it’s one step away from Croke Park. Some of these guys have never played in Croke Park, I mean that is another incentive. To play the Leinster final in Croke Park the following Sunday would be a huge dream for any player.”