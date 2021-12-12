| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hogan’s heroes hope to play with freedom

St Rynagh's manager Ken Hogan. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

St Rynagh's manager Ken Hogan. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

St Rynagh's manager Ken Hogan. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

St Rynagh's manager Ken Hogan. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Hard to believe that it is 30 years since Ken Hogan guided Birr to a Leinster senior club hurling title, only a couple of months after winning an All-Ireland with Tipperary. When Birr conquered Leinster for the first time that year, they blitzed Ballyhale in the final in Portlaoise. Three decades later Hogan is hoping to steer St Rynagh’s past a much more formidable Ballyhale in today’s provincial semi-final in Tullamore.

The prize is a place in the final in Croke Park on the last Sunday before Christmas. St Rynagh’s recently won their third consecutive county title since Hogan took over in 2019, but the second of those was delayed by ten months due to the pandemic, only played in August. Within eight weeks they were celebrating a third win.

Most Watched

Privacy