Hogan replaces Fennelly as Kilkenny team named for All-Ireland semi-final clash with Waterford

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster SHC final win over Galway at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Brian Cody has dropped Kilkenny skipper Colin Fennelly for tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park.

But his place at No 14 is filled by an even more famous name, 2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan, who is rewarded for his 1-2 heroics off the bench in the Leinster final.

Fennelly was held scoreless and replaced during that comeback win over Galway, and the decorated two-time All Star now pays the price along with fellow forward Walter Walsh, who likewise drops to the subs after also being taken off against the Tribesmen.

All told, Cody has made three changes – two of those in the full-forward line where Billy Ryan is recalled at the expense of Walsh.

Ryan had impressed early on against Dublin but both he and half-back Paddy Deegan missed out on the Leinster final. But Deegan now returns at wing-back, indirectly replacing Richie Leahy.

KILKENNY (SHC v Waterford): E Murphy; C Delaney, H Lawlor, T Walsh; P Walsh, C Buckley, P Deegan; C Browne, C Fogarty; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, M Keoghan; B Ryan, R Hogan, E Cody.

Online Editors