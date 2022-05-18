| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

History with Dublin has Galway on red alert ahead of Pearse Stadium showdown

Galway’s head-to-head ‘blues’ belies their status as perennial contenders

Dublin's Chris Crummey in action against Galway's Pádraic Mannion (left) and Daithí Burke during last year's Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke, Expand
Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke in last year's clash Expand

Close

Dublin's Chris Crummey in action against Galway's Pádraic Mannion (left) and Daithí Burke during last year's Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin's Chris Crummey in action against Galway's Pádraic Mannion (left) and Daithí Burke during last year's Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke,

Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke,

Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke in last year's clash

Chris Crummey of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke in last year's clash

/

Dublin's Chris Crummey in action against Galway's Pádraic Mannion (left) and Daithí Burke during last year's Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

David Collins stepped off the inter-county carousel at the end of 2016, but he hasn’t allowed the passage of time to sugar-coat the memory. “I always hated playing Dublin!” the former Galway captain admits.

Collins cites various reasons – marking Conal Keaney and Liam Rushe was a big enough task, even without Galway’s pathological fear of Parnell Park – all of which help to explain the fascinating dynamic of this very modern hurling rivalry.

Related topics

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy