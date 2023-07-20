‘He’s won’t give a bulls**t answer’ – Outspoken Darragh O’Donovan continues to walk the walk for Treaty

Whether it is his deeds or words, there is something different about Darragh O’Donovan. In an inter-county climate where the majority are afraid to say things as they see it in an effort to avoid the headlines, the Limerick midfielder continues to remain true to himself.

O’Donovan isn’t afraid to have an opinion, be it his “everyone said we were done and buried” remark after this year’s Munster final win over Clare or declaring that “players should probably be put first” after their 2021 All-Ireland SHC semi-final was delayed by 30 minutes when bales of hay blocked up the N7.

The Doon clubman also demanded that water breaks be re-introduced amid scorching hot weather earlier this year – “if someone gets dehydrated there, someone collapses …who’s going to be held accountable then?” – and he has no problem speaking his mind, as Jamie Wall knows well.

“Any fella who is outspoken is going to challenge people but once you accept that he’s just being himself, then it’s no big deal,” Wall says having managed/coached O’Donovan with Mary Immaculate College. “And he is just being himself, he’s not saying wild things just to be seen to say them.

​“He’d be just as happy to say nothing but if someone asks him a question, he’s not going to give a bulls**t answer either. When you know him you’re not thinking, ‘Oh Jaysus, O’Donovan is a mad man’, you’re just thinking, ‘It’s Darragh like’. That’s the way he is.

“Him doing the Colin Kaepernick thing (having a sticker of the former NFL quarterback, who protested the police brutality of minorities by kneeling during the national anthem, on his helmet) or the Marcus Rashford celebration, you’re just laughing, ‘Ah there’s Darragh’. He’s just being himself.”

Wall has seen several sides of O’Donovan as they combined to win consecutive Fitzgibbon Cup titles (2016-’17) and two very different stories – including a yarn about his summer spent with Na Fianna in San Francisco – highlight plenty about the 28-year-old.

“They were telling me that he was one of the worst workers they ever had in terms of Monday to Friday,” Wall chuckles of his brief stint in the US. “They caught him asleep one time inside a portacabin and he turned to them and said, ‘Hey, my work is on Sundays’. The Na Fianna lads said he was one of the best players they ever had over and they’re still talking about him. They still rave about him. He’d no interest in working on a building site or whatever, his work was on the pitch.”

Wall is keen to highlight how an “obsessed” O’Donovan will always do what’s best for the team – his selfless role with the Treaty under John Kiely often exemplifies that – while he debunks any misconception about his “devil-may-care attitude” by insisting that “the opposite is the case and he always works like a dog”.

When Cathal O’Neill spoke recently about his harrowing league debut for Limerick in Salthill during the 2021 league and the supportive text which came his way from O’Donovan, Wall couldn’t help but be teleported back six years to a dressing-room in Carlow on a miserable February evening.

“That didn’t surprise me that Darragh was the one that text him. Aaron Gillane was coming through with us in Mary I, the first day he really had a breakthrough day with us was against IT Carlow. That was the first year he was on the Limerick panel,” he recalls.

“He was in for the winter but he didn’t make it, he was still U-21 or whatever. Himself and Darragh had been alternating the frees during the challenge games and that day Darragh came up to us quietly before the game. He said, ‘Listen, I’ll be fine here. Put Gillane on the frees. He’s after being left out of the Limerick squadin the last few days. Put him on the frees and it’ll get him going, it’ll get him into it’. He did that off his own bat and look what has happened Gillane since then.”

O’Donovan, whose partner is Cork camogie star Ashling Thompson, has been delivering in spades on the pitch once again this year and while Gillane often steals the headlines, the pinpoint deliveries from his midfield colleague are consistently on the money.

A second All-Star looks like a formality for O’Donovan, a project manager with Stryker Orthopaedics, and the Oola native continues to follow in the footsteps of his father James, who represented the Limerick footballers. If Kilkenny don’t curb O’Donovan’s influence, the Treaty will be well on their way to four in a row.

