He’s not quite Lyng the merciless, but Brian Cody’s heir has got the Cats purring

One of his former team-mates called it more bluntly on the morning after the nightmare before.

“It was my fear that it could get ugly, and it did,” Eddie Brennan wrote in his Irish Independent column after last April’s league decider in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “I figured if Kilkenny could stay within six points of Limerick, it would be a decent day. But to lose by 11, against a side that shot 20 wides, shows how far they and every team still has to go to topple the champions.”

Three-and-a-half months and seven matches later, Lyng is now preparing for the third final of his maiden campaign.

He lost the first to Limerick by 2-20 to 0-15, then ambushed Galway in the last play of a pulsating Leinster decider, thanks to Cillian Buckley and an implacable resilience that appears to have passed seamlessly from the Brian Cody era.

But the one game that matters to the exclusion of all others – Sunday’s All-Ireland – brings a reunion with the ultimate Limerick benchmark. Can Kilkenny close that significant spring gap?

“Well, the gap was wide that day, that’s the reality,” Lyng admits. “It was a sobering experience in that we just didn’t perform. But at the same time then, you have to dust yourself fairly quick – we’d championship two weeks later. Look, that’s the game. Sometimes you’re just off it . . . and when you play a team like that, then they’ll punish you.

“But we’ve taken some learnings from it. Since then we’ve improved a lot as the championship has gone on.

“We’ve had challenges with injuries, but I think we’ve a really good squad and we’ve needed to really lean on that. They’ve made a significant contribution in all the games, at key moments. I think we’ll need to continue that improvement. How we performed the last day [against Clare] won’t be good enough. But I’m comfortable with that; I think there’s a lot more in our team.”

At some stage this morning, Kilkenny’s match-day squad – starters and 11 subs – will be unveiled.

Lyng doesn’t gloss over the challenge of making the right calls and the near impossibility of keeping everyone happy, even more so in the context of his bench’s profound impact this summer. This was most notable in the Leinster final when veteran duo Walter Walsh and Buckley delivered priceless goals.

“It is difficult,” he says, “and more difficult on the players obviously because everybody wants to start a game. Especially when the form of a lot of these players coming in is really strong in training. Like, trying to pick a 15 at the moment is really challenging; and it’s a great place, exactly what you’re looking for.

“At the same time you need guys to come off the bench and make an impact. They’ll only do that if they’re in a good place as well. The character of some of those players, they’ve been around for a long time, they’ve achieved a huge amount, some of them.

“And nothing deters them from the team and what’s important. It’s not about the individuals, that’s something we spoke about a lot this year. We would not be here without 20 players, if you like, contributing on any given day.

“And outside of that we have a really competitive squad, it’s a challenge to pick a 26. So are all players going to be happy? They’re not, because that wouldn’t be natural.”

Don’t be fooled if this sounds more like Derek the mediator than Lyng the merciless: any manager who can emerge from the 24-year-long shadow of a legend, and make such an immediate impact, warrants total respect.

Even though he has tweaked rather than torn up the Cody script, Lyng has made some eye-catching selections – such as promoting a 26-year-old Tom Phelan from relative obscurity into his half-forward line.

“Tom played a bit last year, got injured coming into the championship,” the Kilkenny boss outlines. “This year then he was there or thereabouts in league games, but never really hit the heights you’d kind of be hoping.

“But he’s worked really hard, put his head down, and we saw him over many training matches, you could see his form improving. He’s hugely athletic, lots of hurling, lots of pace . . . he got an opportunity and he grasped it, started a game against Antrim, and never looked back.

“When you’re not getting games, you can sometimes drop your head, give up the chase really. But if anything Tom put his head down and worked even harder . . . .and he got the opportunity on the back of that,” he stresses.

Sunday’s seasonal climax offers Kilkenny a chance to stop Limerick emulating their own four-in-a-row exploits from 2006 to ’09, when Lyng was a midfield mainstay. But the manager insists it hasn’t generated much local talk.

“In Kilkenny, among hurling people, there’s a lot of admiration for this Limerick team. But I think as the year has gone on, we’ve got a good bit of momentum behind us,” he says.

“Our focus is winning a match and winning an All-Ireland final. After that, whatever, four-in-a-row, it doesn’t come into play at all, to be honest.”

