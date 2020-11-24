There's no shortage of former Kilkenny stars on the managerial carousel since their glittering playing days concluded, with Kildare boss David Herity the latest to stake his claim as a candidate to fill Brian Cody's sizeable boots when the 66-year-old calls it a day with the Cats.

Herity guided Kildare to Christy Ring Cup success in Croke Park on Sunday with his new-look squad set to make the step up in class when joining the Joe McDonagh Cup ranks for 2021 alongside beaten finalists Down.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper, who also worked as coach for Cuala's Dublin SHC success earlier this year, is assembling an impressive managerial CV, and Kildare captain Brian Byrne believes he "has the potential" to replace Cody when the time comes for the 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager to step aside.

Herity will have stiff competition for that post when Cody does call time, with Henry Shefflin, DJ Carey and Eddie Brennan among a host of former Cats making their mark on the sideline. But Byrne feels Herity would be more than able for the task after making great strides in two years with Kildare.

"Oh, I'd say so," Byrne said when asked if Herity is a Kilkenny manager in waiting. "There's a lot of them going into the managerial game now so all the boys coming out of Kilkenny are trying to go into a managerial career.

"I don't know their opinions, whether they want to go for that Kilkenny job or not, it's a tough thing to follow in the steps of Brian Cody, but he has the potential, there's no doubt about it. If you're not good you don't get to these types of games and you don't win them, so he's definitely a huge influence to Kildare."

