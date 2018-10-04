Herald/Dublin City FM Hurling podcast: Diarmuid Connolly unlikely to return this weekend

Star forward Diarmuid Connolly is 'unlikely' to make a return to the St Vincent’s hurling team for this weekend’s championship semi-finals.

That’s the view of the panel on the weekly Dublin City FM/Herald GAA podcast. Ex-Dublin hurling boss Tommy Naughton and former player Peter Pringle joined the Herald’s Ronan MacLochlainn to preview the games between Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden and St Vincent’s.

While they believe the Marino men lack the necessary firepower up front, Connolly has been away from the small ball game too long to make an impact.

Online Editors