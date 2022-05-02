Henry Shefflin’s new Tribe edge epic against his old team and master

It might mean something and it might mean nothing, but the handshake of two old comrades as this epic battle came to a close in Salthill seemed – for Brian Cody at least – an uncomfortable act.

The Kilkenny manager was already on his way out the field to remonstrate with referee, Colm Lyons, when Henry Shefflin caught his attention, offering a hand that seemed to be met with an iron grip and silence.

Neither man had much interest afterwards in indulging our fascination with the energies that might fly today between the two most emblematic figures associated with hurling’s greatest team.

Suffice to say that Cody was clearly struggling to hide the edge of his disappointment after Conor Cooney’s 73rd-minute free secured Galway a precious victory that, seconds earlier, appeared to have slipped through their fingers.

Substitute John Donnelly’s 72nd-minute rasper had just ricocheted to the Galway net off Éanna Murphy’s hurley after Eoin Murphy drove long towards the city-end goal, having collected an under-hit Darren Morrissey effort for a Galway score.

Paddy Deegan was then deemed to have fouled the outstanding, Tom Monaghan, under Galway’s subsequent puck-out, Cooney holding his nerve to fire over his sixth free of the day.

Asked afterwards if he was unhappy with the referee’s decision to penalise Deegan, the Kilkenny manager replied a little cryptically: “Well I think, as usual, when reporters start asking about referees and referees’ decisions, they are merely suggesting that I should have seen something strange about it.”

The final whistle spat cheers up out of Pearse Stadium loud enough to be heard down on the promenade, local supporters euphoric at the character shown by a Galway team that, truth to tell, had looked in trouble. Surrendering a six-point half-time lead by going 20 minutes without a single score into the wind, Shefflin’s men found themselves level with opponents who, palpably, now had all the momentum.

Henry had even sprung Conor Whelan off the bench to try to reclaim some attacking purchase and the Kinvara man might have had an instant impact too, just failing to snipe a 46th-minute goal after Monaghan’s 20-yard shot was deflected towards him by Eoin Murphy.

Galway had been much the better team with the benefit of that wind, their 1-17 to 2-8 advantage flattering opponents grateful for two first-half goals, converted by Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan.

The first arrived on five minutes, Cody taking on his marker after a misplaced Cathal Mannion pass and improvising brilliantly to fire home one-handed having had to wheel 360 degrees to escape the scrutiny of Jack Grealish.

Eleven minutes later, a Grealish slip allowed Cody set up Ryan for a smart finish, Kilkenny now leading by two (2-5 to 0-9).

But they were under relentless pressure around midfield against a rampant Monaghan and Joseph Cooney, while an out-of-sorts TJ Reid was getting little change out of Morrissey despite seemingly deployed in a roving role.

Fintan Burke had speared over two sublime sideline cuts on the breeze while Kilkenny were playing a kind of Russian Roulette defensively, trying to negotiate their way out through heavy maroon traffic with a short passing game that, clearly, doesn’t yet feel natural.

Their goalkeeper was the unlikely culprit on 24 minutes when, caught in possession 30 yards from goal, Eoin Murphy attempted a looped handpass that didn’t exactly travel with the precision of a postcode.

Cianan Fahy duly pounced releasing Brian Concannon who fed inside to Johnny Coen for a low, venomous finish to the Kilkenny net.

Having won the toss, Kilkenny had chosen to start into that familiar Salthill wind and, with their inside attacking line in goal-hungry mood, they can’t have been too panicked when turning around just six points down.

After a Cooney free stretched that margin immediately after the resumption, Kilkenny then scored an unanswered 0-7 to draw level with 15 minutes remaining.

There was one soap-opera flicker through this stretch, the Kilkenny manager momentarily trespassing into Galway’s sideline territory only to be directed back down the line with a helpful pat on the back from his opposite number.

Three Galway points in a row between the 57th and 59th minutes from Concannon, Joseph Cooney and David Burke then brought evidence of a defiant streak in this Galway team that maybe has too often been declared missing.

With less than five minutes remaining, a Walter Walsh effort for a goal snapped back off Pádraic Mannion and, when the same player was then fouled twice for late Galway frees, his canonisation was all but declared.

To be fair, Galway looked to have done enough until Donnelly’s injury-time goal propelled us to that most dramatic conclusion.

“We’ve some great leaders emerging,” suggested Shefflin of his team afterwards. “We started to figure it out. When you look at the numbers, we’d 41 shots. I think we had a 56 per cent efficiency rate and that’s letting us down a little bit.

“But all we ask of these lads is that they give it everything. I think they did that and the crowd got behind them. The bit of connection that we’re trying to build, it was brilliant to see that support.”

Asked about that handshake, Shefflin replied flatly: “I didn’t notice any tension. I shook hands. For me, I suppose there’s a lot of different emotions. The handshake happened. I didn’t see anything in it.”

Cody was equally sanguine, describing Salthill simply as “always a difficult place to come away from with a win”, adding “I suppose we were five seconds away from coming away with a draw”.

SCORERS – Galway: C Cooney 0-6 (6f); B Concannon, J Cooney 0-4 each; T Monaghan 0-3; J Coen 1-0; C Mannion, F Burke (2 sline) 0-2 each; P Mannion, David Burke, C Fahy 0-1 each. Kilkenny: A Murphy 0-5 (4f); E Cody 1-2; W Walsh, TJ Reid (2f) 0-3 each; B Ryan, J Donnelly 1-0 each; P Walsh 0-2, M Carey, A Mullen 0-1 each.

GALWAY – E Murphy 6; J Grealish 6, Dáithí Burke 8, D Morrissey 8; P Mannion 9, G McInerney 8, F Burke 8; J Cooney 8, T Monaghan 9; David Burke 6, C Cooney 7, C Fahy 7; J Coen 6, B Concannon 8, C Mannion 7. Subs: C Whelan 6 for Fahy (45), G Lee 7 for Grealish (53), TJ Brennan for Coen (72).

KILKENNY – E Murphy 6; M Butler 7, H Lawlor 8, T Walsh 8; M Carey 7, P Deegan 7, C Browne 7; J Maher 6, C Buckley 6; W Walsh 8, P Walsh 8, A Mullen 7; B Ryan 7, TJ Reid 6, E Cody 8. Subs: A Murphy 8 for Maher (31), T Phelan 7 for Reid (h-t), D Blanchfield 7 for Browne (44), J Donnelly 7 for Buckley (55), M Keoghan for Ryan (66),

REF – C Lyons (Cork).