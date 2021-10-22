Henry Shefflin’s appointment as Galway boss changes dynamic in Leinster, says Dublin ace Eoghan O’Donnell

Dublin players, from left, footballer Brian Howard, camogie player Ali Twomey, ladies footballer Aoife O'Kane and hurler Eoghan O’Donnell are pictured at Parnell Park at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA 2022 alternate kit. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin’s Eoghan O’Donnell has hailed Henry Shefflin’s appointment as Galway manager, insisting it will bring a “different dynamic” to the Leinster Championship.

Shefflin’s appointment has already seen the Tribesmen have their price trimmed by bookmakers for All-Ireland success next year as the 2022 season begins to take shape.

“I think everyone as a hurling fan will be hoping he does well in Galway and we’re looking forward to meeting him. We always have great clashes with Galway and obviously with Henry there it’ll throw a different kind of dynamic in, but that’s what hurling is about,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell ousted the Tribesman in the Leinster Championship last year in what was a mixed season for the Dubs. They reached the provincial decider before lost a handful of players due to the Covid restrictions which helped Kilkenny run out winners.

The Whitehall Colmcille man was forced off early in that game with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that also saw him miss their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork – a disappointing end to a season for a team that, O’Donnell says, expects more from itself.

“I think everyone in Dublin hurling can see that we are making massive progress and we are looking forward to having Mattie back for another year next year and having some continuity.

“With two shortened years with Covid it was difficult to put in a style of play and developing a system so we are looking forward to having a longer pre-season and getting back to the drawing board and work on what we put into play last year.

“If you look at our games this year, and we are far from a team to make excuses,” O’Donnell added, “but we were dealt a bad hand ahead of the Leinster final.

“We were down four players on the day with Covid, which was just the times and can’t be helped, but to find out on the day was a tough stroke of luck.”