Henry Shefflin turns to Galway duo Joyce and Lally to bolster backroom team

HENRY SHEFFLIN has brought a maroon hue to his new Galway senior hurling backroom team with the addition of Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally.

Joyce has previously skippered the Galway hurlers and had a coaching role under Micheál Donoghue when the county achieved All-Ireland SHC success in 2017.

Lally guided St Thomas’ to a hat-trick of Galway SHC titles from 2018 to 2020, and also was coach to Galway’s All-Ireland-winning minor team last season as well as the squad that reached this year’s final.

The pair will now join Shefflin and his fellow Kilkenny man, coach Richie O’Neill, as part of the Galway management team for 2022.

In another development, the selection committee for the Galway U-20 hurling manager are recommending Brian Hanley for the position on a three-year term.

Hanley led the Galway minors to three All-Ireland finals during his tenure, winning the 2019 and ’20 titles. His management team will be put forward for ratification at the next Galway GAA management committee meeting.

“Galway wish Brian, Damien and Kevin the very best in their new roles,” a Galway GAA statement concluded.