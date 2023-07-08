Henry Shefflin: ‘Today wasn’t good enough… you can't play for 25 minutes in an All-Ireland semi-final’

Galway manager Henry Shefflin said it didn’t feel like his side made progress in 2023 after the Tribesmen were blown away by a powerful second-half Limerick performance in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Treaty county won by nine points but Shefflin’s men led by one at the break and as much as six in an impressive first half.

However, the Tribesmen faded badly in the second period as Limerick’s power told and speaking after the game, Shefflin gave a blunt assessment of how his side fell short.

"We are very disappointed,” Shefflin told RTÉ.

"We scored 1-13 after 25 minutes but from then on, Limerick took over the game.

“We will have to look back at the tape to see what happened but there is no doubt that we didn't play to that level thereafter. You can't play for 25 minutes in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final."

"It was difficult for ourselves to get into the game [in the second half],” he added.

"Some of our guys tired as well, Limerick are so physical.

"We were putting out fires all over the place.

"It doesn't feel like progress [was made in 2023]. The last 40 minutes were poor, we scored about six points so it doesn't feel like progress today. Today wasn't good enough."

The legendary Kilkenny hurler also paid tribute to John Kiely’s men as they kept their four in-a-row dream alive.

"We started very well and were playing on our terms," Shefflin said.

Breaking Ball episode 3: Niall Morgan on the Tyrone camp, Kerry and playing outfield

"As Limerick do, they wrestled the game back to their terms. The big moment was their second goal. After that they kicked on and looked like overall winners. They were exceptional."

Meanwhile, Limerick manager John Kiely acknowledged he was concerned when Galway went six points clear at the end of the first quarter, but said he was pleased with the response of his players. By half time, the deficit was down to a point and the All-Ireland champions dominated the second half.

“We were playing second fiddle at that point,” he said.

“Galway were setting the terms of the game at that particular point. They were very strong on their own puck-out in particular, but they were getting to breaking ball as well.

“It wasn’t just all clean, primary possession, they were winning the secondary possession as well and they were that bit more efficient as well.

“I think we hit a few poor wides there during that phase as well. That would have kept us a little bit closer.

“We were definitely playing second fiddle at that point, but the response of the boys was good. We managed to close in on their puck-out a little bit, we managed to get a few more possessions into our players in the middle third.

“Cian Lynch, David Reidy, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, they came into it at that stage.

​”Our half-back line became very solid and stopped the ball going in behind them and it was a good platform for us coming into the last 10 minutes and we closed out the first half very strong.

​”I think we didn’t realize it at the time, but I think the game was in a pattern at that stage that we didn’t realize it was in, we were in ascendancy, and we stayed there for the rest of the game.”