Henry Shefflin to return to management with intermediate side Thomastown

HENRY SHEFFLIN looks set for a return to management over the coming days with the 10-time All-Ireland SHC winner expected to take charge of Kilkenny intermediate side Thomastown in 2021.

Shefflin, the game's most decorated player with 11 All-Stars in a glittering Kilkenny career, stepped away from management in the wake of guiding his native Ballyhale Shamrocks to successive All-Ireland club SHC titles last January during his first foray on the sideline.

The 41-year-old looks poised to return to management, though, and it is strongly rumoured that his appointment will be rubber-stamped by the Thomastown committee within the next 24 hours as they bid to join Kilkenny's senior ranks.

Shefflin will be hoping to change their fortunes on the pitch having narrowly lost the last two intermediate deciders – most recently going down to Lisdowney on penalties in September – as he takes another step in his managerial career.

Online Editors