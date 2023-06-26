Henry Shefflin: ‘The one thing I’m immensely proud of is the character and resilience of this group’

Galway's Fintan Burke is fouled by Tipperary's Conor Bowe during their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Henry Shefflin’s finest hour as Galway manager left him applauding a “resolute” defence at the Gaelic Grounds with his side’s 1-20 to 1-18 victory over Tipperary on Saturday evening.

Galway conceded just one goal in the 62nd minute to substitute John McGrath, having let in four in the shattering Leinster SHC final loss to Kilkenny a fortnight before.

Tipperary hit a championship record total in the rout of Offaly but met far more obdurate resistance in Galway. The starting inside forward line was held scoreless, with Mark Kehoe and Séamus Callanan taken off at half-time.

“You’ve a lot of leaders as well on that team, who have won All-Ireland medals, that weren’t happy after the Leinster final,” said Shefflin.

“The concession of four goals . . . three of them, from a defensive point of view, you couldn’t be happy. So I thought they were heroic tonight and in fairness to the lads up top they worked extremely hard as well.”

Two weeks after getting mugged by Kilkenny, Shefflin savoured the contrasting emotions of finishing on the right end of a narrow margin.

“I feel we were the better team. The one thing I’m immensely proud of is the character and resilience of this group. The sucker punch we got in the Leinster final was very difficult. “Yes, the hurling can be better. We showed great heart and spirit over the last couple of weeks. Delighted for the players, delighted for the group.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th June

Liam Cahill admitted his side struggled.

“We were chasing the game for long periods. Bitterly disappointed for everyone involved. You don’t mind getting beaten when you turn up and perform but again, we didn’t perform today for some reason.

“It was very obvious after 10, 15 minutes that the spark didn’t seem to be there. We are fierce disappointed.”

His side trailed by just three points at half-time but conceded a goal 20 seconds after the resumption from Conor Whelan.

“Because of our lack of energy we didn’t seem to squeeze the way we committed to and I just said at half-time that I felt I was looking at a team that I couldn’t recognise. I felt I didn’t recognise the team that was playing in front of me today and I asked the players to come with something in the second half and, in fairness, they did,” added Cahill.

“They came with everything in the second half but, again, good teams, real good teams, when they’re given a half-chance like that, and Galway gave us a half-chance today against the run of play, and we failed to capitalise on it.

“That’s the most disappointing part of it. As poor as we felt we performed, we still could have got something out of the game.”

He admitted Galway had left goal chances behind them with the impressive Cianan Fahy denied by a fine Rhys Shelly save near the end and Whelan having three first-half goal chances.

Shefflin acknowledged the influential role of Cathal Mannion. Joseph Cooney also had a significant input, as did captain Daithí Burke, while Tom Monaghan came on and scored three key late points.

Shefflin now turns his attention to Limerick on Saturday week.

“I’m looking forward to the day that it does click,” he said of his team.

His side face Limerick for the second year in a row. Pádraic Mannion was asked if they are better prepared a year on.

“I don’t know. We’ll know in a few weeks’ time if we’re still in the championship. Just delighted to be still there and delighted to get over a tough battle.”