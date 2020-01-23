Henry Shefflin steps down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager in the wake of their second successive All-Ireland club title win last Sunday.

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager in the wake of their second successive All-Ireland club title win last Sunday.

Shefflin's departure will come as something of a surprise with the potential to land club hurling's first-ever three-in-a-row in their grasp next year.

Six clubs, including themsleves have won two-in-row but a third in succesison has never happened.

The game's most decorated hurler took over as his club's manager two years ago and has guided them to back-to-back All-Ireland titles, the latest against Borris-Ileigh, bringing through a new group of players, among them Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody, to drive them on.

That mixture with experienced hands like Colin and Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid and Joe Holden has made Shamrocks unbeatable over the last two seasons.

Shefflin is seen by many as the natural successor to Brian Cody, whenever Cody decides to vacate the Kilkenny management job he has held since late 1998.

And with that work with his club his first significant exposure to hurling management, it will only serve to embellish that belief.

Off the field, there have been huge challenges for the team and the management with accidents claiming the lives of two squad members Eoin Doyle and Eugene Aylward over the last two years.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors