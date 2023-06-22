Henry Shefflin makes two changes for Galway’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash with Tipperary

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has made two changes from the side that lost the Leinster final in heartbreaking fashion for Saturday's do-or-die All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Tipperary.

Cianan Fahy is named to start at centre forward while Seán Linnane is selected at midfield as Galway look to bounce back from their last gasp provincial final defeat to Kilkenny.

Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney are the ones to make way.

Shefflin will be looking for a response from his side after they lost to the Cats after Cillian Buckley's match winning goal at the death.

Galway and Tipperary remains one of the closest rivalries in the game with just one score separating the teams in 11 of their last 15 championship meetings stretching back to 1987.

Galway (SHC v Tipperary): E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, d Burke, J Cooney; S Linnane, C Mannion; B Concannon, C Fahy, T Monaghan; C Whelan, K Cooney, E Niland.