Henry Shefflin keeps faith in Galway starting 15 for All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash with Limerick

Henry Shefflin has kept faith with the same 15 that started Galway’s recent All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tipperary for Saturday’s semi-final clash with reigning champions, Limerick.

It means there is no spot in the team again for Conor Cooney, who was left out after the Leinster final. Fintan Burke is also kept in reserve.

As expected, Jason Flynn has been left out of the matchday squad after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week.

Galway (SH v Limerick): É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; S Linnane, C Mannion; R Glennon, C Fahy, K Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, E Niland.