New Galway hurling boss Henry Shefflin will come face-to-face with his mentor Brian Cody in championship hurling next spring.

The Tribesmen meet Kilkenny in the third round of the 2022 Leinster championship on the weekend of April 30-May 1 next year.

The fixture details were announced this afternoon on RTE radio.

After a two-season break due to Covid-19, the provincial championships in Leinster and Munster are set to return to a round-robin format next season.

The new split county/club seasons sees the two provincial championships begin on the weekend of April 16/17.

In round one in Munster there is a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland final as Limerick begin the defence of their provincial and All-Ireland titles against Cork.

The Leinster hurling final is scheduled for Saturday June 4th with the Joe McDonagh Cup final on the same Croke Park bill. The Munster hurling final takes twenty-four hours later.

The top two teams in each province qualify for the provincial final while the third ranked team also advances to the knock-out phase of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

2022 Leinster SHC draw

April 16-17 Round 1: Dublin v Laois, Wexford v Galway, Westmeath v Kilkenny

April 23-24 Round 2: Kilkenny v Laois; Wexford v Dublin; Galway v Westmeath

April 30-May 1 Round 3: Laois v Wexford; Galway v Kilkenny; Westmeath v Dublin

May 14-15 Round 4: Dublin v Kilkenny; Laois v Galway, Westmeath v Wexford

May 21-22 Round 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Laois v Westmeath.





2022 Munster SHC draw

Round 1: Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Tipperary

Round 2: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare

Round 3: Clare v Limerick, Waterford v Cork

Round 4: Cork v Clare, Limerick v Tipperary

Round 5: Tipperary v Cork, Clare v Waterford

First named team has home venue - dates TBC