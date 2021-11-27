Next year's Leinster and Munster SHC draws made
New Galway hurling boss Henry Shefflin will come face-to-face with his mentor Brian Cody in championship hurling next spring.
The Tribesmen meet Kilkenny in the third round of the 2022 Leinster championship on the weekend of April 30-May 1 next year.
The fixture details were announced this afternoon on RTE radio.
After a two-season break due to Covid-19, the provincial championships in Leinster and Munster are set to return to a round-robin format next season.
The new split county/club seasons sees the two provincial championships begin on the weekend of April 16/17.
In round one in Munster there is a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland final as Limerick begin the defence of their provincial and All-Ireland titles against Cork.
The Leinster hurling final is scheduled for Saturday June 4th with the Joe McDonagh Cup final on the same Croke Park bill. The Munster hurling final takes twenty-four hours later.
The top two teams in each province qualify for the provincial final while the third ranked team also advances to the knock-out phase of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
2022 Leinster SHC draw
April 16-17 Round 1: Dublin v Laois, Wexford v Galway, Westmeath v Kilkenny
April 23-24 Round 2: Kilkenny v Laois; Wexford v Dublin; Galway v Westmeath
April 30-May 1 Round 3: Laois v Wexford; Galway v Kilkenny; Westmeath v Dublin
May 14-15 Round 4: Dublin v Kilkenny; Laois v Galway, Westmeath v Wexford
May 21-22 Round 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Laois v Westmeath.
2022 Munster SHC draw
Round 1: Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Tipperary
Round 2: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare
Round 3: Clare v Limerick, Waterford v Cork
Round 4: Cork v Clare, Limerick v Tipperary
Round 5: Tipperary v Cork, Clare v Waterford
First named team has home venue - dates TBC