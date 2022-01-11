They stopped short of playing ‘Simply the Best’ or ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’ when Henry Shefflin walked onto Duggan Park, Ballinasloe for his first outing as Galway hurling manager last Sunday.

It would have been no surprise if he were greeted with an appropriately flamboyant welcome as the adulation river flowing his way since being appointed in October has long since burst its banks.

From county officials in self-congratulatory mode for boldly travelling to King Henry’s castle and convincing him there was an empire to lead on the other side of the Shannon, to supporters who appear to think that Liam MacCarthy has already booked a stay in the west from July, Galway is giddy with anticipation.

They were happy to share their optimism too as Marty Morrissey discovered on a piece for the RTÉ news after the Walsh Cup win over Offaly. The camera didn’t cut to ground level, which was a pity because judging from the happy faces, they were dancing on air.

“We were waiting for years to get Henry on board and we have him at last,” declared a typically upbeat voice.

A fact-check might disprove that, but who cares? Galway have their man and all is well with their hurling world.

The disappointment of a grimly familiar championship campaign last summer has dissipated and it’s all about a future where they start as second favourites behind Limerick to win the All-Ireland.

Even for a man accustomed to stirring the public imagination through his excellence as a player, Shefflin must be surprised by the hero-worshipping he’s experiencing in Galway.

Duggan Park wouldn’t have been big enough to cater for the crowd last Sunday if Covid hadn’t restricted the attendance to 3,000, still quite a turn-out for a clash between two experimental teams in January.

“It (crowd) had nothing to do with me, it’s Galway hurling. That’s what that stands for,” said Shefflin modestly.

Only up to a point. Having suffered so often at Shefflin’s hands as a player, it’s as if his arrival as manager has created a sense that his indomitable spirit will provide the impetus for the extra dynamism Galway need.

An understandable aspiration, but that’s all it is – for now at least. Shefflin knows that too.

A welcome, bordering on idolatry, is nice at one level, but it can also be scary, based on an assumption that the answers to the shortcomings which have undermined Galway so often are swirling around in the new manager’s head.

It’s not that simple. Galway’s inability to squeeze the most from their playing resources has been a long-standing problem, one that baffled lots of managers, both internal and external.

The 2017 All-Ireland win was supposed to the changing point, but instead it turned out to be a one-off, quickly followed by a return to erratic ways.

What’s behind it? Is there something in the development programme which, for all its success at minor level, isn’t properly preparing players for the next stage?

The most puzzling aspect of Galway’s performances over many years has been the number of games lost from winning positions. I can point to 22 times in the last decade when they lost games where they had leads ranging from five to 15 points.

It’s nothing new in Galway. They lost the 1981 All-Ireland final to Offaly after leading by seven points in the third quarter. Nine years later, they led Cork by seven in the final and lost by three.

In the 1997 quarter-final, they led Kilkenny by ten early in the second half, only to lose by two after being hit by a DJ Carey blitz. Two years later, they led Clare by nine points in the second half of the quarter-finals but were pegged back for a draw. They lost the replay.

More than any other top county, they slip into down periods when their concession rate is ridiculously high. Their championship exit against Waterford last year is a typical example. Two points down at the first-half water-break, they were 16 behind heading into the final quarter before a rally took them to within four at the finish.

One of Shefflin’s big tests will be to bring more uniformity to their game. There simply has to be a mentality dimension to a situation where a team either surrenders a big lead quite often or falls a long way behind before staging a comeback.

Addressing that will be among the first major challenges for Shefflin. It will require a fairly radical shake-up of the squad, followed by a test period to see if the replacements are up to standard. That will take time.

The problem is that having being welcomed as a messiah, expectations that an immediate surge will follow are sky-high. Ironically, the fact that he’s held in such incredibly esteem adds to the pressure.

Galway seem to think he that he will have all the answers – and quickly. It’s a wildly optimistic prognosis. He might be King Henry, but he’s not God.

Seconds proposal is way out of step

Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy wants a change of rule in football, replacing the four-step rule with a time-based equivalent which allows the player in possession two seconds before playing the ball.

“In the modern era, a player can have taken four steps before you have time to blink, and if a referee attempted to implement the rule, there would be chaos. They, therefore, understandably, choose to ignore it. The vast majority of players take at least seven or eight steps between ‘toe-taps’ when they are moving unimpeded,” he wrote in his annual report.

He’s correct about over-carrying, but why would there be chaos if referees adopted a stricter approach? Players would quickly realise that they couldn’t get away with over-carrying.

Also, who gave referees the authority to ignore the rule as it stands? Their job is to apply all rules to the best of their ability, not to discard ones they find hard to implement.

As for a two-second proposal, it would be even more difficult to apply than four steps.

Comerford to keep No 1 shop closed?

So that’s it then – no more Stephen Cluxton as Dublin goalkeeper. It was all but decided last year when, for whatever reason, he didn’t rejoin the panel, but until such time as the door closed for this season there was a slight sense that, even at the age of 40, he might be back.

An extraordinary career has ended, leaving the way clear for Evan Comerford to build on the excellent progress he made last year.

Question is: how long will he hold down a position which has had the lowest turnover of any county? At the age of 24, time and history is on his side.

Paddy Cullen, who, incidentally, made his Dublin debut at full-forward in 1966, was No 1 from 1967 to 1979; John O’Leary from 1980 to 1997; Davy Byrne from 1998 to 2001; Cluxton from 2002 to 2020 (he also played one championship game as replacement for the injured Byrne in 2001).

That’s four goalkeepers in over half a century, three of whom were there for a combined total of 47 years.

The ultimate closed shop!