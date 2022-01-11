| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Henry might be the king but Galway fans should remember he’s not God Almighty

Martin Breheny

Galway manager Henry Shefflin speaks to his players during the Walsh Cup match against Offaly at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway manager Henry Shefflin speaks to his players during the Walsh Cup match against Offaly at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Galway manager Henry Shefflin speaks to his players during the Walsh Cup match against Offaly at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Galway manager Henry Shefflin speaks to his players during the Walsh Cup match against Offaly at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

They stopped short of playing ‘Simply the Best’ or ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’ when Henry Shefflin walked onto Duggan Park, Ballinasloe for his first outing as Galway hurling manager last Sunday.

It would have been no surprise if he were greeted with an appropriately flamboyant welcome as the adulation river flowing his way since being appointed in October has long since burst its banks.

Most Watched

Privacy