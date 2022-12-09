| -1.1°C Dublin

Hendersons hoping Bray make hay in novel decider

Legendary Kilkenny hurling family lineage still shining bright in Wicklow 

Keeping it in the family: John Henderson Jr and John Henderson Sr Expand

Keeping it in the family: John Henderson Jr and John Henderson Sr

Michael Verney

It was way back in 1978 when John Henderson first settled in Bray and while he was some way from his native Johnstown in Kilkenny, spreading the hurling gospel was always on his agenda.

Having commuted home for Fenians and the Cats for more than a decade, the youngest of the famed Henderson brothers called time on his Kilkenny career in 1991 and immediately took over Wicklow.

