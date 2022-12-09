Hendersons hoping Bray make hay in novel decider

It was way back in 1978 when John Henderson first settled in Bray and while he was some way from his native Johnstown in Kilkenny, spreading the hurling gospel was always on his agenda.

Having commuted home for Fenians and the Cats for more than a decade, the youngest of the famed Henderson brothers called time on his Kilkenny career in 1991 and immediately took over Wicklow.

His first son, John Jnr, arrived in ’92 and while a Wicklow SHC title was secured on the pitch with Glenealy in ’96, Bray Emmets was the club he called his second home and the three-time All-Ireland SHC winner set about paving their hurling future.

Bray were a junior club back when the younger Henderson was growing up and he has no qualms in saying that “I was lucky that Dad got involved” as the foundations were slowly, but surely, laid for today’s golden age.

Great oaks grow from little acorns and being exposed to the Dublin League from U-8s upwards – as well as many “mini All-Ireland tournaments” against hurling royalty on the eve of the game’s biggest day – helped them to gain a head of steam.

​They held their own against powerhouses like Blackrock, Durlas Óg and Mount Sion with belief instilled that they could go toe-to-toe with the cream of the crop despite hailing from a hurling wilderness.

No barriers were put in place by Henderson and Co with other sports encouraged rather than restricted – “we never made them choose and always facilitated them” – and that has greatly helped retention rates.

Henderson had a steadfast belief in the road which Bray were travelling and it was just a matter of finding plenty of “doers” to help get there.

“I said, ‘Let’s do this the best we can’. I felt I knew what I was talking about. I was probably a dictator in the sense that it was my way or no way,” Henderson says with a smile.

“I started putting stuff together and getting people involved and looking at who’s on the sideline and who was going with their kids and saying, ‘What can they offer?’ and it kept building momentum.

“You have to believe that you’re going to make something at the end of it and that it’s not a folly. People often said, ‘Where are you going with this?’ but you keep building and building and suddenly if a team starts winning, there’s nothing like it.

“They like the feeling and they keep coming and the momentum grows and grows. It can be done anywhere.

“We put together a five-year plan and people say, ‘How do you do it?’ Well, write it down and don’t just talk about it, do it. Find people who are doers, not talkers and if you can do that then you have a chance.”

There were some harrowing experiences at senior level for John Jnr having made his debut at just 16, but a string of underage successes meant the wheel would surely turn if they could see the bigger picture.

“We had some baptisms of fires when we came up against really strong Glenealy and Carnew teams. For the first three or four years that I was playing, we were getting walloped. They took no mercy in us,” Henderson Jnr says.

They seem like a distant memory now, though, after Henderson Snr managed them to Wicklow SHC glory in 2014 – ending a 62-year famine to their only other senior crown – with another six titles following in the eight years since then while their intermediate side were also victorious earlier this year.

Henderson has since passed the baton onto former Wexford forward Paul Carley, who has led them to a Garden four-in-a-row, while tomorrow afternoon in Aughrim sees them chasing a rare Leinster crown for the county.

Finals don’t get much more novel than the Wicklow kingpins facing off against Meath’s Trim – their counties are operating at Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Cup levels respectively – in the intermediate decider.

One will have a day in the sun like no other and Henderson will get totally lost in the occasion as he hopes his son, and centre-back, can drive them to a priceless success while other sons Darragh (27) and Gavin (21) are also in the squad.

“I’d love them to win, it’d be a great achievement. It would be something that we could look back on and say, ‘Wasn’t it worth the effort? All the work was worth something’,” he says.

Along with attacker Christy Moorehouse, another veteran with the county side, Henderson Jnr knows chances like these don’t roll around every year – especially for a Wicklow team – and the Presentation College Bray business and maths teacher is keen to make the most of it.

“It’ll be a first for someone, no matter who wins. It’s a serious opportunity for us as a group of players to go and win it. It should be a driver to hopefully take us to the next level, but time will tell.”

Time carries on, and so does the great Henderson hurling name.