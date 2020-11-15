'He went out to perform as well as he possibly could for the team and he did that' - Cody hails Hogan after moment of redemption

Even after so many years in charge, Brian Cody will surely regard this as one of his most gratifying wins, and the entrance of Richie Hogan one of his most pivotal and productive substitutions.

Ten minutes after half-time in the Leinster final at Croke Park on Saturday evening, with Kilkenny high on perspiration but somewhat low on inspiration, the call went out to Hogan, recently turned 32, to summon some magic.

There was a time when Cody hardly bothered with substitutions at all, but recent years have obliged them to tighten their belts and scrimp and improvise.

In 2012, Walter Walsh announced himself on the national stage with a staggering debut in an All-Ireland final replay win over Galway. On Saturday night, he was called ashore, after firing blanks, and Hogan beckoned. Walter wasn’t alone.

Colin Fennelly departed scoreless six minutes later. Eoin Cody, though busy in the first half, had one point when he left on the hour.

They also had to start without the hamstring-afflicted Billy Ryan, a goalscorer and ebullient presence against Dublin in the semi-finals. At one stage in the second half, after the second water break, Galway led by five points, with time ticking and Kilkenny looking bereft of a serious attacking threat.

Then Hogan scored their first goal and lit the fuse. With Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy advancing and failing to take immediate control of the ball, Hogan looted possession and flicked it to the net. With his back to the posts, it was an act of quick-witted genius.

From the next play Kilkenny struck again, this time TJ Reid in an advanced position near the goal when he got the ball, rounding Joseph Cooney and firing into the top corner to put them one up.

Kilkenny had only led for a brief period early in the game until Reid’s goal, coming in the 58th minute of the match. Galway came back with three points to lead again, but the last four scores went to Kilkenny, with Hogan ending up with 1-2.

For Hogan, it was a moment of redemption after his sending-off in last year’s All-Ireland final.

“Of course it was disappointing last year,” Cody spoke afterwards of his veteran, “but you can’t carry that with you forever either. He went out to perform as well as he possibly could for the team and he did that.”

For Cody, a 16th Leinster title and first in four years, the moment was one to savour.

“It means a huge amount; first and foremost it’s a Leinster final and that goes above so many things because it’s a couple of years since we have won a Leinster final. It’s huge for the people and huge for ourselves tonight and of course it gets us into an All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks’ time which is a wonderful place to be.

“We’re absolutely thrilled leaving here this evening but we’re absolutely hugely aware that there’s a huge prize out there and we’ll see the quarter-finals next weekend and see where they go and play our semi-final.”

Galway went in as warm favourites after demolishing Wexford, and looked the more likely winners for most of the match, with Joe Canning scoring a breathtaking 0-14, including two from play and a line ball.

Dáithí Burke returned to the side and snuffed out the threat of Fennelly. But Hogan’s arrival energised Kilkenny and before he netted he set up another goal chance for Martin Keoghan which blazed wide of the far post.

“It was just that small spell really with the two very quick goals and that’s something we’ll have to look at,” said the Galway manager Shane O’Neill.

“Kilkenny are Kilkenny and will never be gone. We were five points up and then those two quick goals, but they always have that danger.

“The reaction was fantastic from the lads when after going a point down, I think we went two points up after that. After that then it was kind of tit-for-tat and we were unfortunate with a few attempts.”

Galway are still very much in the hunt but must move on quickly with an All-Ireland quarter final on Saturday. Pádraic Mannion was deployed as extra cover behind the half-back line in the first half but they conceded six frees before the first water break which Reid converted to leave the sides tied at 0-7 each.

They effectively removed the goal threat, but Eoin Cody did enough to persuade Galway to make a change at half-time, replacing Seán Loftus with Aidan Harte.

Galway led 0-13 to 0-12 at half-time after playing into the wind but they could never shake Kilkenny off.

Conor Browne had a big game and Martin Keoghan put in a huge shift. Reid ended up with 1-10, 1-1 from play. They were fortunate in the first half not to concede a goal when Huw Lawlor was out-fielded by Niall Burke and then held the forward’s hurl as he tried to get clear. This kind of cynicism continues to go unchecked with no effective deterrents.

Conor Whelan got two first-half scores but Conor Delaney did an efficient marking job on him.

After scoring 1-4 against Wexford, Brian Concannon was well policed by Tommy Walsh, one of four Kilkenny changes, with Paddy Deegan unavailable after being deemed a close contact in a Covid-19 case.

Galway created a few goal chances, the best falling to Jason Flynn in the 49th minute when they led by two points, but he shot unconvincingly and Eoin Murphy saved.

David Burke returned to the team, introduced in the 59th minute, and had a notable influence, scoring two points. He will be a serious bidder for a starting place next Saturday.

Scorers – Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-10 (9f); R Hogan 1-2; C Browne, M Keoghan 0-2 each; J Donnelly, E Cody, P Walsh, L Blanchfield 0-1 each.

Galway: J Canning 0-14 (9f, 1 s-l, 1 ’65); C Whelan, J Coen, David Burke 0-2; C Mannion, J Cooney, B Concannon, J Flynn 0-1 each.

Kilkenny – E Murphy 7; C Delaney 8, H Lawlor 8, T Walsh 8; P Walsh 9, C Buckley 8, C Browne 9; R Leahy 7, C Fogarty 7; J Donnelly 7, TJ Reid 9, M Keoghan 8; W Walsh 6, C Fennelly 6, E Cody 7.

Subs: R Hogan 9 for W Walsh (45), L Blanchfield 7 for Fennelly (51), R Reid 7 for Fogarty (56), N Brassil 7 for E Cody (60), A Murphy 7 for Leahy (inj, 61).

Galway – E Murphy 7; S Loftus 6, D Burke 9; S Cooney 7; G McInerney 7, J Cooney 7, F Burke 7; P Mannion 7, J Coen 8; J Canning 9, C Mannion 7, C Cooney 6; B Concannon 7, N Burke 6, C Whelan 8. Subs: A Harte 7 for Loftus (h-t), J Flynn 6 for N Burke (40), David Burke 8 for C Cooney (59), A Tuohy for Coen (69), S Linnane for S Cooney (70).

Ref – F Horgan (Tipperary)





MAN OF the MATCH

Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)

Strong shows from Conor Browne, TJ Reid, and Joe Canning on Saturday, but the huge impact from Hogan swung the game in Kilkenny’s direction.

TALKING POINT

The return to the Leinster summit of Kilkenny after blowing a 16-point lead in the semi-finals.

MAGIC MOMENT

A glorious point by Joseph Cooney, running on to a cross-field lineball from Joe Canning, is eclipsed by Hogan’s crafty goal.

REF WATCH

Fergal Horgan generally did well in an entertaining match. Should have booked Huw Lawlor for a cynical foul that stopped a Galway first-half goal chance.

MATCH STATISTICS

Wides: Kilkenny 5 (3 in first half); Galway 12 (6)

Yellow cards: Kilkenny 1 (H Lawlor 43); Galway 1 (C Whelan 42).

WHAT’S NEXT?

Kilkenny sail on to the semi-finals on Saturday week. But Galway are not out and will prepare for the quarters on Saturday.