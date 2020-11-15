Close

Premium

'He went out to perform as well as he possibly could for the team and he did that' - Cody hails Hogan after moment of redemption

Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side's first goal Expand

Close

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side's first goal

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side's first goal

SPORTSFILE

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side's first goal

Dermot Crowe

Even after so many years in charge, Brian Cody will surely regard this as one of his most gratifying wins, and the entrance of Richie Hogan one of his most pivotal and productive substitutions.

Ten minutes after half-time in the Leinster final at Croke Park on Saturday evening, with Kilkenny high on perspiration but somewhat low on inspiration, the call went out to Hogan, recently turned 32, to summon some magic.

There was a time when Cody hardly bothered with substitutions at all, but recent years have obliged them to tighten their belts and scrimp and improvise.

Related Content

Privacy