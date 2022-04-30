'He did get the opportunity to work with Cody' - Shefflin call to go his own way only adds spice to Galway v Kilkenny

Tomorrow in Salthill, one of the greatest managers of all time in Brian Cody, above, will go up against his former apprentice, and one of the greatest players of all time in Henry Shefflin, when Kilkenny take on Galway in the Leinster SHC. Photo: Sportsfile

Henry Shefflin is believed to have turned down the opportunity to work under his old boss Brian Cody with Kilkenny before deciding to plough his own furrow and head west to take charge of the Galway senior hurlers for 2022.

The iconic duo formed one of the greatest partnerships in GAA history as player and manager with the Cats – combining to win 10 All-Ireland SHC titles together – but they will be on opposite sides in Salthill tomorrow for a crucial Leinster SHC round-robin clash.

Shefflin is seen by many as Cody’s natural successor in the Kilkenny hot seat when time is eventually called on his glittering reign on Noreside and this latest twist adds even more intrigue to their fascinating meeting in Pearse Stadium tomorrow (2.0).

The winner will be in pole position to secure qualification into a Leinster final, as well as the All-Ireland series, and former GAA president Nickey Brennan, a Kilkenny colleague of Cody’s during his playing days, insists that the Cats’ supremo will be “fired up” for the mouth-watering tie.

“Brian Cody will not want to be beaten over in Salthill by Henry Shefflin, mark my words,” Brennan told Ourgame.ie this week. “I can tell you one thing, if ever he was fired up for a match, take it that this is going to be the one that he’ll be fired up for.

“You can’t have the pupil beating the master in this one, that’s the way he will be looking at it. It’s a big call for Henry to go to Galway, he did get the opportunity to work with Cody and he felt that’s not the way he wanted to go.

“He got the call from Galway and it was inevitable that he was going to try his hand on the inter-county scene, maybe Galway was far enough from Kilkenny in many respects and he saw it as a clean break.”