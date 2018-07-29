Sport Hurling

Sunday 29 July 2018

'Has anyone checked on John Mullane?' - GAA fans go crazy for Mullane's commentary

Former Waterford player John Mullane ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The hurling championship have given us three crackers this weekend - with matches between Clare and Galway, Limerick and Cork, and John Mullane's commentary on RTÉ Radio One.

The Waterford legend is known for his lively and passionate commentary on hurling matches.

Waterford legend John Mullane. Photo: Sportsfile
Waterford great John Mullane. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

But he seems to have surpassed himself during the semi-final epic clash between Limerick and Cork earlier today.

The name John Mullane started trending soon after the final whistle was blown, after hundreds of hurling fans expressed their love for his hugely passionate commentary, in which he described Croke Park as a "colosseum... gone bananas"

One fan was appreciative of the 20 minutes extra time afforded to the match - as it meant 20 more minutes of John Mullane.

An account for Waterford Hurling asked if anybody was able to check on John Mullane.

John Mullane celebrates Austin Gleeson's goal.
John Mullane, Waterford, in action against Ronan Curran, Cork. Guinness Munster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Photo: Sportsfile
John Mullane has compared Davy Fitzgerald to Jose Mourinho

And another fan said the top moment of the game was Mullane saying "I can't keep up with this" and "I can't catch my breath".

Here's hoping RTE bosses give John the commentary job for the All-Ireland!

Online Editors

