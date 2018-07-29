The hurling championship have given us three crackers this weekend - with matches between Clare and Galway, Limerick and Cork, and John Mullane's commentary on RTÉ Radio One.

'Has anyone checked on John Mullane?' - GAA fans go crazy for Mullane's commentary

The Waterford legend is known for his lively and passionate commentary on hurling matches.

Waterford legend John Mullane.

But he seems to have surpassed himself during the semi-final epic clash between Limerick and Cork earlier today.

The name John Mullane started trending soon after the final whistle was blown, after hundreds of hurling fans expressed their love for his hugely passionate commentary, in which he described Croke Park as a "colosseum... gone bananas"

One fan was appreciative of the 20 minutes extra time afforded to the match - as it meant 20 more minutes of John Mullane.

An account for Waterford Hurling asked if anybody was able to check on John Mullane.

John Mullane, Waterford, in action against Ronan Curran, Cork.

And another fan said the top moment of the game was Mullane saying "I can't keep up with this" and "I can't catch my breath".

Here's hoping RTE bosses give John the commentary job for the All-Ireland!

John Mullane is in the press box and somehow it feels like he's on the pitch.



Listen to the commentary as the game went to the extra-time. pic.twitter.com/cmjiQiuQQ0 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 29, 2018

John Mullane for President #CORvLIM — Coffee Gang ☕🔫💸 (@CoffeeGang4Life) July 29, 2018

John Mullane giving Marty Morrissey a run for his money..... — Orla Gallagher (@OrlaGallagher7) July 29, 2018

Has anyone checked on John Mullane? — Waterford Hurling (@DeiseHurling) July 29, 2018

Savage game but moment of the day was John Mullane around full time on @sundaysport. "I can't keep up with this" "I can't catch my breath." Fair play to @pauriclodge for keeping it together, just. — Alan Dooley (@alanmdooley) July 29, 2018

Online Editors