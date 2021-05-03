'Hard law is bad law and this is a hard law' - John Kiely not in favour of new rules to tackle cynical play

Limerick's All-Ireland-winning manager John Kiely has expressed deep concerns over the implementation of the new rules aimed at curbing cynical play, which come into play in this weekend's opening round of the Allianz Hurling League.

A player who cynically fouls an opponent, denying him a clear goal-scoring opportunity, will be sin-binned by way of a yellow card if the incident happens within the 20-metre line or the 'D', and his team will concede a penalty.

Kiely feels it is adding pressure on referees and that there are too many variables attached to its correct implementation, and believes there has been an overreaction to some incidents in last year's hurling championship.

"I know there was a few incidents of cynicism in last year's campaign. You could have picked out three or four in hurling, but do three or four moments in hurling matches mean we have to go back and bring in such a hard rule? My personal opinion is that we shouldn't have to.

"We are legislating here for a specific situation. I don't believe that makes good rule-making. Hard law is bad law and this is a hard law. I feel sorry for the referees that they have to make the decisions with this rule that they are going to have to make, because there are too many factors to be taken in.

"The rule is quite complex. You have to decide, first of all, where the infringement took place. That's a real challenge with the speed of hurling, to be even in the same half of the field at times, if it is a long delivery and a player takes it clean in the air. It is very difficult. Secondly, you have to determine are there other defenders between that player and the goal, and then are there other defenders who could have got back to make a tackle?

"And then the nature of that infringement. Is it careless use of the hurley? How many different careless uses of the hurley do we have under rule five? Then we have the pull down and the trip as well. And what do you do on a wet day when a player might slip and you are determining whether he had slipped or whether he had been tripped? That could be a challenge also. I think there are too many variables that have to be decided in a moment.

"I have had the pleasure of standing in the middle of the field with our group of players and refereeing their in-house games and I know what it is like to have to make decisions in our own games when you are struggling to keep up with the play.

"Thankfully referees are much fitter than I am. I understand what it is like to do that in training. I can't imagine what it is like to do that with 82,000 in Croke Park with a couple of minutes left in a big game. That's not an easy place to be. So it's a tough rule."

Kiely feels there is a certain amount of cynicism in almost all sport which is unavoidable.

"In elite sport, there is a certain degree of cynicism. You have the World Championships in snooker at the moment. If a player is snookered and there's a 'miss', it's put back again repeatedly. One could say that is a cynical approach to playing snooker. Why doesn't he take on the next shot he is presented with. His ball is there, he can shoot it. Why doesn't he take it on? Well he is trying to win his match. It's a world championship.

"Rugby players can take the ball out of a ruck and kick it into the stand to win a game, a rugby player on the ground can put his hand on the ball and cynically give away a penalty when the ball is on the ground. A soccer player can take the ball into the corner flag and retain the ball there. I don't believe there is any field sport that doesn't have some opportunity to be cynical if you really want to be.

"Will it end cynicism in our game? I don't believe it will. There will be some other way found."

The champions will be able to draw on all their 2020 All-Ireland champions, as Kiely prepares his squad for the start of their defence of three major titles when they play Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds this weekend.

Only Paddy O'Loughlin has left the champions' squad for personal reasons, the rest have committed again while the squad has increased to 38 with the return of Barry Murphy and the addition of the promising trio, Crecora's Cathal O'Neill, Ballybrown's Colin Coughlan and Doon's Tommy Hayes.

Kiely has given a relatively guarded assessment of Mike Casey seeing some championship action later in the year, saying he was "hopeful" as he continued his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament tear prior to last year's championship.

"He’s making tremendous progress, but we will not be putting him into a situation where we are pushing him forward faster than it needs to be."

Kiely has acknowledged that the absence of the traditional commitments that All-Ireland champions observe will help them but feels they will have to be more consistent than they were in 2019 when they unsuccessfully defended their All-Ireland title.

Kiely has also welcomed a brief reprieve for the maor foirine, the member of team management who had been permitted access to the field of play to deliver instructions until a Congress motion to prohibit them was passed in February.

But they will be allowed to continue in their role as long as Covid regulations are in place.

The Galbally man feels a player will one day pay the price for such "sanitisation."

"I feel the maor foirne role has one particular function, which I think is really important and that is their ability to go into a player who may not be feeling well and actually get a read of him. He's in around the field from time to time when there is a break in play.

"If there was an issue with maor foirnes encroaching onto the pitch, there were rules and procedures that could be followed to punish those who were in breach of those rules. In other words, they could have fined them, they could have suspended them. They could have done anything they wanted with those that were blatantly flouting the laws. I think it was something that was occurring more so in football than it was in hurling.

"I think it is a really important facet to have somebody that a player can call because the doctor and the physio are only brought onto the field when there is an injury. But if you are a player who is on the field and you are not feeling well, you might be after getting a bang to the head that wasn't picked up by the referee and you may not be feeling so well, you could be nauseous, you could be suffering from concussion.

"The maor foirne picks up on an awful lot of that stuff and when he comes out, he would report it to the medical team or report it to me and we can deal with it. And we have had to deal with several, several different scenarios over the last four years.

"For me, that is the main reason I would allow maor foirne to continue in the role. It has nothing to do with coaching. It has nothing to do with organisation."