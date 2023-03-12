Gulf in class evident as Limerick sweep Westmeath aside in Mullingar

Men against boys in the midlands - a painful display of the chasm between the haves and have-nots of hurling.

The good news for Westmeath? They drew the second half in Mullingar, as Niall O’Brien’s deadball marksmanship helped to take some of the bare look off the scoreboard even as Limerick ambled their way to a 12-point victory.

The All-Ireland champions were 1/100 beforehand. They had Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes back on their team for the first time this spring – and the recently absent Aaron Gillane back on the bench. They lost another Hurler of the Year, Gearóid Hegarty, before throw-in – and replaced him with a two-time All Star, Tom Morrissey.

It was never going to be easy for Joe Fortune’s embattled Westmeath hurlers in TEG Cusack Park this afternoon, even if John Kiely started with just 40pc of the starting ‘15’ that completed their All-Ireland treble against Kilkenny last July.

And so it transpired.

Westmeath gave the three-in-a-row champions a guard of honour as the entered the pitch in Mullingar; the unspoken local fear that this show of respect might carry over into the battle itself.

Limerick had won the last two of their opening three fixtures, against Clare and Galway – proof, it seemed, that they are further advanced at this time of the season compared to 2022.

Westmeath’s three opening defeats had come with a scoring difference of minus 42, although this failed to reflect their upswing in performance against Wexford and then Cork compared to a day-one disaster in Clare.

Here, though, once the bar was raised by Limerick’s physicality and voracious work ethic and slick teamwork, the rank outsiders were bereft of ideas to stem the bleeding.

Playing with the wind, it already looked ominous when they leaked four unanswered points inside nine minutes, Byrnes kickstarting it all with a trademark free from distance.

When Conor Boylan pounced for an 11th minute goal, the visitors led by 1-4 to a solitary point from Tommy Doyle. Seamus Flanagan threatened a second goal soon after, only for the full-forward to shoot too close to Noel Conaty.

Even though the hosts enjoyed a mini purple patch midway through the half, landing four out of six points from the 17th minute, this proved the briefest of respites as Limerick hit back with the last six points of a half that finished 1-14 to 0-5.

Put bluntly, the Westmeath defence struggled to lay a glove on their direct opponents. By the 26th minute, all six of the Limerick forwards had scored from play.

Kiely had made a late switch, but the loss of Hegarty was scarcely noticed as Morrissey’s ability to engineer a pocket of space was rewarded with five first half points, four from play.

Facing the elements and a 12-point deficit, it initially threatened to turn really ugly for Westmeath as Limerick stretched their lead to 17 points on two occasions.

But Westmeath, to their credit, kept battling down the home straight and were rewarded when sub Eoin Keyes won a 62nd minute penalty for a foul that earned Colin Coughlan a black card. Fellow sub O’Brien, who had taken over the frees after half-time, placed a pinpoint shot to the top left corner en route to finishing the game with 1-6.

Gillane came on straight after and, in his brief comeback cameo, volleyed a first-time over for a point and dropped another effort short. With time, he’ll get a whole lot sharper. Chances are, so too will Limerick.

SCORERS

Limerick: T Morrissey 0-9 (4f), D Ó Dálaigh 0-5, C Boylan 1-0, P Casey 0-3, S Flanagan, C O’Neill, D Byrnes (1f, 1 ‘65’) 0-2 each, B Murphy, W O’Donoghue, A O’Connor (f), A Gillane 0-1 each.

Westmeath: N O’Brien 1-6 (1-0 pen, 6f), K Regan 0-2, T Doyle, C Doyle, R Greville, J Gillen (f), S McGovern, D Clinton (sideline cut), J Boyle 0-1 each.

TEAMS

LIMERICK – J Power; F O’Connor, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, R Connolly, C Coughlan; B Murphy, W O’Donoghue; T Morrissey, C O’Neill, C Boylan; D Ó Dálaigh, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: M Casey for D Morrissey (52), O O’Reilly for Ó Dálaigh (52), M Quinlan for Byrnes (56), A Gillane for Flanagan (63), A O’Connor for T Morrissey (69).

WESTMEATH – N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Galvin; A Craig, R Greville, T Doyle; S Clavin, S McGovern; O McCabe, D Glennon, K Regan; C Doyle J Gillen, J Boyle.

Subs: N O’Brien for McCabe (inj 14), J Bermingham for Clavin (ht), E Keyes for Gillen (52), G Greville for Craig (52), D Clinton for C Doyle (55).

REF – C Cunning (Antrim)



