Goals prove the difference as Limerick see off Clare challenge in Munster MHC battle

Limerick 2-20 Clare 0-22

Limerick minor hurling manager Evan Loftus. Photo: Sportsfile

A goal at the start of either half proved the difference as Limerick made it back-to-back wins in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship, with a narrow win over gutsy Clare.

Latest Hurling