'Goals are drying up' - Ger Loughnane backs congress motion to tackle cynical play

Ger Loughnane is in favour of bringing in rule changes to tackle cynical play in hurling. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

GER LOUGHNANE has backed the GAA Congress motion to award a penalty as a deterrent to cynical fouls, insisting the rule change is needed to reverse hurling’s recent goal drought.

However, the former Clare manager believes the perpetrator of such a foul should be replaced for the remainder of the game rather than sin-binned for ten minutes.

Loughnane was speaking to Community Radio Kilkenny City ahead of tomorrow’s virtual annual Congress, when one of the motions on the agenda proposes a penalty and sin-bin punishment for cynical fouls - committed either inside the 20m line or within the semi-circle - that deny clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Ever since the black card was introduced to Gaelic football in 2014, hurling has lagged behind when it comes to addressing cynicism, with many influential voices within the sport insisting the game did not have a problem. But the mood music has altered after several high-profile fouls during the 2020 All-Ireland hurling championship.

Loughnane is adamant that change is needed, while expressing a preference for the original black card punishment (immediate substitution) rather than its sin-bin successor.

"Any change in the GAA, particularly in hurling, brings great controversy and great discussion," the former RTÉ pundit said in his interview with former GAA president Nickey Brennan, a presenter on the Kilkenny station. "You remember the Anthony Nash penalty, and we all thought the solution was very simple and the GAA came with the proper solution at the end of the day.

Read More

"Tactics are such a huge part of hurling nowadays, and with tactics comes the exploitation of every rule if you can. We see people are exploiting the rules that are there - and rightly so, why wouldn’t they? - and pushing them to the very, very limit. That was always part of hurling.

"But the cynical tackle, this bringing down the player when a goal threatens, I think everybody realises now that has to be stopped because goals are drying up, number one, and hurling is associated with goals and great goals that energise the crowd.

"I think the solution is very, very simple: if it’s inside the 21 (yard line) they’re going to give a penalty and give the person a black card. I’m in favour of the black card rather than the sin bin... inside the 21 or within the semi-circle, if a goal threatens within that area it should be a penalty and give the person a black card. I don’t think it needs much more beyond that."

Online Editors