Goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe calls time on Waterford career in wake of Ballygunner’s county final romp

Stephen O'Keeffe called time on his Waterford hurling career when admitting that "that chapter is finished for me" in the wake of an eighth consecutive county final success for his native Ballygunner.

The 2017 All-Star goalkeeper took a year away from the Déise fold last year following their 2020 All-Ireland SHC final defeat, but the 30-year-old admitted that he has no intention of making a return.

Speaking to TG4 in the aftermath of their comprehensive Waterford SHC final defeat of Roanmore earlier today, O'Keeffe revealed that he will not be part of Liam Cahill's plans for 2022 or beyond.

"No, no, we won't. That's finished for me now," O'Keeffe said when asked if he would be part of Waterford's squad for the season ahead.

"In fairness, the two lads, Shaun (O'Brien) and Billy (Nolan), are doing brilliant in there now so Jesus, there'd be no guarantees that even if I went back now that there'd be a place for me at this stage.

"I've given it a good nine or 10 years now and I think that chapter is finished for myself. Really enjoying playing with the brothers and some of the childhood friends in Ballygunner, it's after giving me a real lease of life so I'm really enjoying it and I'm not ready to give it up just yet."