Goal machine Adrian Breen leads Na Piarsaigh back to glory

Na Piarsaigh's David Breen, left, and Ronan Lynch celebrate after their Limerick County SHC final win against Kilmallock at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

When Na Piarsaigh succumbed to Patrickswell in last year’s county semi-final, there was a clear sense that they had been partial authors of their own downfall.

That, at least, is how it felt to Adrian Breen and his team-mates after that 3-21 to 1-22 upset to a team that would subsequently lose to Kilmallock in last year’s final.

Yesterday evening at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, as the floodlights illuminated Na Piarsaigh’s victory parade, it was a very different story.

Slicker in possession and ravenous without it, the city club had done a number on the 2021 champions. Even two late Kilmallock goals couldn’t disguise a chasm that eventually settled on 11 points, as Peter Casey (with 0-7 from play) and Breen (with a match-winning 2-3) repeatedly turned the screw.

All seven of Na Piarsaigh’s county titles have come in the last 12 seasons, starting in 2011, and Breen has been there for all of them.

But this year, the 30-year-old revealed, they had been driven on by the ghosts of 2021.

“Last year against Patrickswell in the semi-final, we felt like we let ourselves down. I certainly felt like I let the team down that particular day myself,” Breen explained.

“And we just set out from the very, very start of this year – even going into a meeting we had in-house last year – that we weren’t going to let that happen again. We weren’t going to let that kind of performance define our season again.

“So, putting ourselves back into the position where we’re in a final again – yes, against the holders, it’s a little bit daunting, but there’s a lot of experience within this group as well and we were able to just believe in what we’ve been building all year. And it came to fruition on the night.”

​Kilmallock arrived here in the unusual dual position of champions and underdogs but, to their credit, they hung onto the coat-tails of Na Piarsaigh for almost the entirety of a high-quality back-and-forth first half.

But having stayed within three or four points for much of that half, they were undone in stoppage time by Breen’s brilliantly executed second goal. From there on, they were playing an impossible game of catch-up.

Limerick veteran Graeme Mulcahy, roaming from his nominal full-forward posting into the midfield maelstrom, had opened the scoring in the first minute with the first of his four points. It was the only time they led, and it lasted barely a minute before Casey equalised.

The game was tied, 0-2 each, before Breen struck for his first goal in the sixth minute, gleefully burying a chance created by Conor Boylan.

The first-half shooting was close to flawless – reflected in the stats, just one wide each and one effort apiece dropped short. But it was the latter that led to Na Piarsaigh’s game-breaking second goal.

Casey’s point attempt, under pressure, dropped into the goalmouth where Breen soared above Aaron Costello. If the fetch was impressive, the batted one-handed finish from an angle, past ’keeper Barry Hennessy, was better still. And ultimately decisive too, leaving the favourites 2-13 to 0-12 clear at the interval. “It managed to give us just a little bit of a platform to kick on,” said Breen, an All-Ireland-winning panellist with Limerick in 2020 and ’21. “Instead of going in with a four-point gap, all of a sudden it was seven and it gave us a small bit more breathing space to settle down and believe in our process.”

As their confidence soared, Kilmallock’s flatlined. Within seven minutes of the restart, Casey had sniped another four points en route to his magnificent seven.

Even though the contest was long over, it finished in a welter of goalmouth action. Sub Conor Hanley Clarke rifled home a 20-metre free for Kilmallock, and fellow sub Killian Hayes added a second in injury-time only for David Dempsey to reply with the coup de grace of a third Na Piarsaigh goal. Next up, on November 20, they will face either All-Ireland holders Ballygunner or the newly minted kings of Tipp, Kilruane MacDonaghs.

​The 2016 All-Ireland champions have only previously lost once in Munster, the 2018 final against Ballygunner, so a semi-final rematch with their Waterford rivals sounds like a challenge they would gladly embrace.

“This is a relatively young club – 1968 we were founded – but really the senior titles only started since 2011. So, we feel like we’re building a bit of a winning culture here now, and long may it last. Hopefully there’s a few more steps left in us this season,” Breen ventured.

“Reclaiming this title was obviously the primary goal going into 2022. We’ve achieved that now, so we can just soak that in. But definitely we feel like we can match up against any team in the country.”

SCORERS – Na Piarsaigh: A Breen 2-3; P Casey, K Downes (6f) 0-7 each; D Dempsey 1-1; R Lynch 0-2 (2f); W Henn, K Dempsey, M Foley 0-1 each. Kilmallock: G Mulcahy, M Houlihan (4f) 0-4 each; C Hanley Clarke 1-1 (1-1f); K Hayes 1-0; R Hanley, D Woulfe 0-2 each; P O’Brien, Paddy O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH – E Condon; C King, M Casey, E McEvoy; M Foley, R Lynch, S Long; W O’Donoghue, K Dempsey; D Dempsey, K Downes, C Boylan; W Henn, P Casey, A Breen. Subs: E Gilvarry for K Dempsey (56), G Synnott for King (59), T Grimes for Lynch (60).

KILMALLOCK – B Hennessy; M O’Loughlin, A Costello, D Joy; P O’Brien, G O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin; R Hanley, Philip O’Loughlin; P O’Reilly, O O’Reilly, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, G Mulcahy, D Woulfe. Subs: K O’Donnell for Philip O’Loughlin (37), R Egan for Houlihan (42), C Hanley Clarke for Woulfe (42), K Hayes for O’Reilly (59).

REF – J Murphy (Ballylanders)