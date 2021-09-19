Goal-hungry Rapparees make hay after hitting St Anne’s for six to end 43-year famine

The dream for any team is to produce their best on the big day and Rapparees did just that with a sensational goal-scoring display to end their 43-year famine in style.

Goals were the only currency that mattered for Declan ‘Skippy’ Ruth’s side with a hat-trick of green flags in either half as the Enniscorthy men climbed the Model summit for just the second time in their history.

Ruth has played through many hard times with the Rapps and the Wexford legend was “in a bit of a daze” as he hailed an “unbelievable performance from a special group” led by county star Kevin Foley as “everything clicked” in their first final since 2001.

“Most of this bunch have been together since U-12. They were Féile champions, they won three minors in a row and you kind of always thought that there was something special about this group,” Ruth said.

“I kind of had a feeling that Kevin Foley was going to be the one to lead us there, he’s the real spirit in the team. Everyone else is obviously magnificent, but he’s the guy and everyone just responds to him. It’s been a long time coming for the club.

“There’s been a lot of dark days and you think you’re never going to get there and I’m so grateful that we’ve finally done it. We’ve had a good 35 minutes here or there but that was a top-class performance and everything just clicked for us.”

It looked like a different story as St Anne’s raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with All-Star Diarmuid O’Keeffe on the mark inside 10 seconds as the Rathangan side hit the ground running while Liam Óg McGovern was also influential early on.

Midfielder Alan Tobin was key for Rapparees when times were tough with two exquisite points before his brilliantly-taken goal in the 13th minute levelled affairs, 1-4 to 0-7, and changed the game’s complexion.

That came when Rapps went at the St Anne’s defence and while they were level at the first water break, 1-5 to 0-8, there was only one side in it thereafter as they used the pace at their disposal to punch further holes.

Read More

Ricky Fox struck for their second goal upon the resumption after it looked like they had butchered their chance before Tobin brought his tally to 1-3 with another point and they were in for another goal soon after.

Oisín Pepper saw his shot saved, but Lenny Connolly was on hand to pull the rebound to the net as they led 3-6 to 0-8 with David ‘Doc’ O’Connor’s St Anne’s side leaking water at the back despite the presence of a sweeper.

O’Keeffe had a tough day on placed balls as they faced a six-point deficit heading out for the second half, 3-9 to 0-12, and there was no let up from Rapps in the new half with Fox and Nick Doyle adding quick-fire points.

Pepper landed their fourth goal when expertly fetching a Foley sideline cut before dispatching to the net and it was all but over at the three-quarter mark, when leading 4-14 to 0-15.

O’Keeffe converted a penalty to start the final quarter, but Rapps responded within 60 seconds as Jack Kelly strode forward to fire to the net after a pinpoint pass from Fox.

The evergreen Tomás Mahon was sprung in the final minutes and the 41-year-old wasted little time in firing over three frees while Connolly added his second goal in the 55th minute as they coasted home in style.

Connolly could hardly contain himself amid jubilant scenes with the

two-goal hero insisting that their day in the sun was “a long time coming”.

“It’s a long time coming for the club and the town. There’s so much after happening in the town over the last few months with everything that’s going on, everyone forgot their roots over the years, forgot where you come from and the reason behind what you’re doing here,” Connolly said.

“We just brought it back this year and look at the results. You see the scoreline, you dream of doing that. Dreams came through and we’ll go down in the history books now.”

SCORERS:

Rapparees: L Connolly 2-1; A Tobin 1-3; R Fox 1-2; O Pepper, J Kelly 1-1 each; T Mahon (3f), K Foley, R Mahon (2f) 0-3 each; N Doyle 0-1.

St Anne’ s: D O’Keeffe 1-5 (4f, 1-0pen); D O’Brien 0-4; M Furlong 0-3; D Furlong, L Rochford 0-2 each; L McGovern 0-1.

TEAMS –

RAPPAREES – A Larkin; D Redmond, L Ryan, A Roche; J Peare, B Edwards, J Kelly; K Foley, A Tobin; R Fox, R Mahon, N Doyle; L Connolly, O Pepper, T Foley. Subs: T Mahon for N Doyle (temp 41-42), T Mahon for R Mahon (52), D McVeigh for Connolly (58), K Ryan for Pepper (59), T Wall for Redmond (60), O Carty for N Doyle (61).

ST ANNE’S – P Brennan; E Ryan, L Schokman, K Cloney; F O’Driscoll, B Kavanagh, B Moore; D O’Keeffe, A Rochford; M Furlong, L Óg McGovern, L Rochford; D Furlong, D O’Brien, J Fogarty. Subs: M Fogarty for D Furlong (43), P O’Keeffe for M Furlong (47), K Whelan for Moore (60).

REF – J Owens (Kilrush/Askamore).