Goal-hungry Cork outlast Clare in thrilling qualifier clash

Cork 3-19 Clare 1-23

Ger Millerick of Cork celebrates after beating Clare. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Cork held off a last-gasp Clare surge to book their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Shane Barrett's goal looked to have sealed the deal for the Rebels late on before a Tony Kelly penalty reduced the gap to two with one minute of injury time remaining.

Kelly then had one last chance to snatch the game for the Banner but Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins made a stunning save to deny the star attacker.

Two first-half goals from Jack O'Connor and Shane Kingston saw Cork lead by five, before a thrilling third quarter saw Clare level the game at 0-22 to 2-16 with ten minutes remaining.

Cork kicked on with a spell that yielded 1-3 unanswered before Clare's late rally, with Kieran Kingston's side holding on to advance to the last eight.

